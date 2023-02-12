From The Post-Star in 1973 — 50 years ago:

Fifty years ago, Glens Falls Hospital was gearing up for an expected population boom in the hospital’s service area over the coming decades.

“By 1990, Glens Falls Hospital will service an area of one-third of a million people — and some 193,000 of those will look to us for quality health and hospital care,” said hospital Administrator William Philion, according to a Jan. 31, 1973, Post-Star report.

Hospital officials unveiled plans for a $17.7 million — the equivalent of $123.3 million in December 2022 dollars — expansion and renovation project that would include construction of a new west wing.

The project would more than double the hospital’s floor space from 193,000 square feet to 400,000 square feet.

Then, as now, mental health was a concern.

The project included $1.5 million to renovate the first floor of the east wing for an "advanced” mental health unit.

Construction was expected to begin in May, with the new wing ready for occupancy in July 1974.

Celebrating peace: The Whitehall Fire Department blew its whistle for 5 minutes at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 to commemorate the signing of the Paris Peace Agreement to end the Vietnam War. Church bells tolled in Glens Falls for 4 minutes, and, village of Corinth residents were urged to turn their porch lights on from 7 to 8 p.m. “As mayor of the village of Corinth, I wish to urge all Corinth residents to turn on their porch lights for one hour to show Corinth's happiness and appreciation that this very long war involving our American youth has finally come to an end,” Mayor Irving Densmore proclaimed. Queensbury Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 223 held a ceremony Jan. 28 at Pineview Cemetery in Queensbury. Glens Falls American Legion held a ceremony at Crandall Park with former Mayor Milton Tibbets speaking and Glens Falls High School trumpeter David Sharland playing taps. — Jan. 26, 27, 28

Weather: “It didn’t snow much Monday, but what Sunday night left was more than enough.” – Glens Falls Department of Public Works Superintendent Horace Barber, commenting about an 8-inch snowstorm. — Jan. 30

Downtown: The Mohican Council of Boy Scouts of America honored C.V. Peters clothing store in downtown for being a Boy Scout merchandise distributor for 63 years. — Jan. 26

Sports trivia: New York Yankees pitcher Fritz Peterson signed autographs at Glen Ford in South Glens Falls. Peterson was in the area with his family for a snowmobiling vacation. — Jan. 26

Sports trivia: Jim “Moose” Duggan was 6-0 in the first nine matches of the Glens Falls High School wrestling season. “Duggan is the only problem. That problem being that he can’t find anyone to wrestle. He has man-handled all opposition this year, fending off all of his opponents in the first period.” Duggan now is the professional wrestler known as “Hacksaw.” — Jan. 30

Big catch: Charles “Chuck” Gipe caught a 16-pound, 40-inch Northern Pike at Dunham’s Bay on Lake George. — Jan. 26

Editorial: “He was a southerner — from Texas. It would not have been surprising, therefore, if he had been something less than a champion dedicated to improving the lot of Black men. Indeed, he once voted against an anti-lynching law. Yet, Lyndon Baines Johnson did more than any other president since Lincoln to achieve equality of the races. ... The Congress, where LBJ had been a vigorous and persuasive leader, listened to LBJ and enacted a broad civil rights law. ... Under LBJ’s goading, Congress provided medical care for the aged, raised the minimum wage, and voted financial help for elementary and secondary schools. ... The nation sorrows over the death of any ex-president. And in the passing of Lyndon B. Johnson there is a particular note of tragedy. He was taken at an age (64) when he might still have served the nation as an elder statesman." ...

Quotable: “When the post office gets a letter addressed to someone they don’t know, they bring it to me.” – Greenwich town Historian Jane Haverly — Jan. 31