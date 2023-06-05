From The Post-Star in 1973 — 50 years ago:

The new Continental Insurance building that opened at 333 Glen St. 50 years ago was touted at the time as “A New Landmark for Glens Falls.”

The 160-foot tall, 10-story building, now known as Monument Square, appears to be 11 stories because the top floor is double the height of a typical story.

“Approaching Glens Falls from any direction, the new Continental Insurance building dominates the skyline,” The Post-Star reported on May 17, 1973, in a special souvenir section published for the building’s dedication ceremony.

Continental Insurance Co.’s northeast branch office employed nearly 700 people there.

Other affiliated insurance companies also had branch offices in the office tower.

Glens Falls National Bank opened a new branch office, with drive-through windows.

An employee cafeteria, subsidized by Continental Insurance Co., made between 700 and 800 sales per day, including between 450 and 500 lunches.

The telephone system, the first of its kind in northern New York, featured direct dialing to the 270 telephones in the building and was the first to use the new 761 Glens Falls telephone exchange.

Downtown: Arthur P. Irving, publisher emeritus of The Post-Star and Times, spoke on the topic “Women’s Role in Banking” at a luncheon of the National Association of Bank Women, New York Capital Group, at The Queensbury Hotel in downtown Glens Falls. — May 19

Downtown: Edward Baergeon, manager of The Fashion Shop, was elected president of Downtown Business Associates of Glens Falls. — May 26

Lawyers: Lawyer John C. Mannix of Lake George was elected president of the Warren County Bar Association. Richard Bartlett of Glens Falls was elected vice president. — May 26

Politics: “Sixteen persons braved the rain to hear 19 Republicans Monday night. ... A count was taken of bumper stickers before the session started. The count revealed bumper stickers for Thomas Marzola (3), Anthony Reed (1), Donald Freebern (1), Democrat Lewis Varney (1), Joseph Fiore (1), and ‘Think Snow’ (1).” — May 22

Sports trivia: Granville High School track athlete Mark Bardin set a new school record of 6 feet, 2 1/2 inches in the high jump, exceeding the previous record by ½ inch, as Granville defeated Whitehall 84-50. — May 19

Sports trivia: The Glens Falls High School tennis team defeated Gloversville 5-2 to complete a perfect 6-0 record in the Foothills Council. — May 17

Great catch: Kevin Moses, a youth from Glens Falls, while fishing at Lake Champlain, caught a 11-pound, 38-inches long northern pike and a 14-pound cat fish.

“He used a lure for the pike and a night crawler for the catfish — not a bad day’s work for the 95-pound angler.” — May 17

Editorial: “Talk of impeaching President Nixon has taken place on the fringes, with little serious consideration being given us yet to the possibility. One good reason exists for deferring serious consideration of the matter. And one very bad reason for not considering it has been advanced.

“The good reason is that thus far no evidence has come to light which indicates any direct involvement by Mr. Nixon in the original planning of the Watergate operation, or in its execution. Likewise, evidence linking him to the coverup has been, at best, slim.” …

“This brings us to the aforementioned bad reason for not considering impeachment. Variations have been played on the argument that ‘the country could not stand it’ or that such action would ‘irreparably harm’ the American political system. Such contentions are fallacious, and spring from insufficient faith in the system.” … — May 24

Quotable: “The most discouraging thing was when you saw patients that you didn’t have much in the way of medication to cure, such as pneumonia. The complications that developed would either run their course or the patient would die.” — Dr. John E. Cunningham of Warrensburg, speaking at his retirement about the era before antibiotics — May 25