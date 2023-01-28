The History Beat: From 1973: First scenic highway available to snowmobiles opens

From The Post-Star in 1973 — 50 years ago:

The traditional oversized pair of scissors was replaced for the opening of the first scenic highway made available to snowmobile use in the state.

State Assemblyman Gerald Solomon, R-Queensbury, and Lake George Supervisor Robert Flacke drove a snowmobile through a ribbon for the ceremonial opening of the Prospect Mountain Highway snowmobile area at Lake George, The Post-Star reported on Jan. 13, 1973.

Solomon, newly elected in November, also posed for a set-up photo with model Barbara Thomas and Lake George Carnival Queen Tanis Gray pretending to push the snowmobile that Solomon was seated on.

The snowmobile area would be open for public use from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through the end of winter.

West Mountain Sales Corp. of Corning donated a packer and groomer, valued at $18,000 — the equivalent of $125,497 in 2023 dollars — to Warren County to maintain the trail.

It was intended to be the first phase of a long-range plan to develop a system of 300 miles of snowmobile trails that would be accessible from the highway.

Weather: “Don’t get excited. It’s just the usual January thaw before the February blizzard. … High Friday should reach the 50s, according to the National Weather Service.” — Jan. 18

Queensbury retail: The Carpenters’ “A Song of Love,” Joni Mitchell’s “For the Roses” and The Edgar Winters Group’s “They Only Come Out at Night” were among the LP albums on sale for $3.47 each at Clark’s Discount Department Store at 632 Upper Glen St. in Queensbury.

Downtown: Evelyn Russo, Rosemary Sherman and Kathryn O’Brien presented the skit “Miss Fortune Strikes” at a Glens Falls Business and Professional Women’s dinner meeting at The Queensbury Hotel. “The skit depicted the plight of Miss Fortune, played by Mrs. O’Brien, who was evidently in need of a course in self-esteem.” — Jan. 19

Crandall Library: New books at Crandall Library included the revised edition of “Unsafe at Any Speed” by Ralph Nader, “Arriving Where We Started,” by Barbara Probst Solomon, and “When Parents Fail” by Sanford N. Katz.

Sports trivia: Boston Red Sox starting catcher Carlton “Pudge” Fisk spoke at an assembly at Cambridge school and in the evening at a Holy Name Society dinner. “The Boston backstop spoke to the group about setting a goal in life and working hard to attain that goal. Taking pride in whatever you do was another message he gave to the young audience.” — Jan. 12

Editorial: “Allowances must be made for astronauts when it comes to celestial wonders they behold from a viewpoint denied to earthbound mortals. They are skilled pilots, technicians, practical men trained to extract the utmost possible scientific data from their missions. They are not poets, and cannot be expected to express what they see in lofty poetic speech. Having stated this caveat, we confess to wishing on occasion that the astronauts would offer something a bit more interesting than limited variations on the gosh but its beautiful theme. … Still, it has sometimes come to mind that perhaps a poet ought to be dispatched into the heavens. … It might not be a bad idea at all to give a poet at crack at this experience; maybe a painter, too. Space has room for man’s artistic imagination as well as for his scientific curiosity.” — Jan. 20

Quotable: “I told my husband to put on my tombstone, ‘She lived until she died.’” — Adella Tasker, a Fort Edward town justice and artist — Jan. 18