The History Beat: From 1972: The year holiday decorating started early

From The Post-Star in 1972 – 50 years ago:

It was beginning to look a lot like Christmas, but only for a few days.

“For those who object to erection of Christmas decorations before Thanksgiving, a section of Ridge Street near City Hall will seem to be unbelievable,” The Post-Star reported on Oct. 7.

The city and Downtown Business Association were jointly purchasing new decorations for the upcoming holiday season.

A vendor set up a temporary display of various styles of ornaments for a committee to choose from.

“They’ll disappear in about three days,” The Post-Star reported.

Weather: “Although 1972 will go down in the record books as the year of record destruction from Hurricane Agnes, weathermen say the year also will be notable as one with few hurricanes.” – Oct. 4

Downtown: The Grand Union supermarket on Glen Street was set to close Oct. 21 so that the building could be demolished to make way for the extension of Washington Avenue to Glen Street, across from the intersection of Glen Street and Sherman Avenue. – Oct. 17

School expansion: The state Education Department approved preliminary plans for the Queensbury Union Free School District to expand the high school building from space for 750 students to space for about 1,200 students. – Oct. 15

Sports trivia: Bill Clark, a Glens Falls High School graduate, was playing defensive tackle on the Bowdoin College freshman football team. – Oct. 6

Music trivia: David Linehan, a South High graduate, was selected to play trombone in the Syracuse University Marching Band. – Oct. 5

Politics: The Associated Press reported that 688 daily newspapers had endorsed incumbent Republican President Richard Nixon for reelection, while 38 endorsed Democratic challenger George McGovern. – Oct. 7

Editorial: “President Nixon has boosted fuel oil import quotas to make sure that houses in the northeastern quarter of the country have sufficient heat this coming winter. … We have heard so much about the energy crisis that we have apparently become blaise, but complacency will explode in outrage when households can’t get fuel to heat their homes or gas for their cars, or suffer brownouts and blackouts of electric power. … Nixon’s timely action may avert the present hazard, but the nation must look beyond the coming winter.” – Oct. 6

Quotable: “I’d rather pull weeds than dust.” – 77-year-old naturalist Ora Phelps of Wilton – Oct. 5