The History Beat: From 1972: Stichman Towers senior complex dedicated

From The Post-Star in 1972 – 50 years ago:

More than 100 people attended the dedication ceremony of the new 11-story Stitchman Tower senior citizen apartment complex in Glens Falls, The Post-Star reported on Nov. 1.

“I think we have demonstrated in Glens Falls that with proper planning, architectural imagination, good building, proper management and common sense, housing projects can create an increase in the value of surrounding properties,” said city Urban Renewal Agency Director Ray Martin.

The complex off Church and Berry streets had 80 units — 40 efficiency and 40 one-bedroom apartments.

Glens Falls Housing Authority Director Augustus DelSignore had begun showing apartments to prospective tenants in mid-October in anticipation of beginning renting in early November.

Interest exceeded capacity, as a list of 164 eligible applicants, all looking to relocate from elsewhere in Glens Falls, had been compiled.

Construction was started in April 1970, and originally was expected to be completed by January 1972. Strikes and shortages of building materials delayed construction.

Newsroom visit: More than 5,000 people attended an open house at the new Post-Star offices and printing plant at the corner of Lawrence and Cooper streets in Glens Falls. “The fact that eight boxes of lollipops disappeared in less than two hours was ample proof that a large number of children accompanied their parents,” it was reported. – Oct. 30

On stage: Gale Freiberger and Peter Puricelli were selected for the lead roles in the Lake George High School junior class play, ”Exit the Body,” a three-act farce. Mickey Luce was director. – Oct. 27

Hudson River: The dedication of a new $2.3 million wastewater treatment system at the Scott Paper Co. mill in Fort Edward was touted as an opportunity to reduce pollution of the Hudson River. – Oct. 24

Sports trivia: The Slicers, comprised of Rose Henderson, Kiki DiManno, Marion Collins, Kelly Collier and Mary Sexton, won the season championship for The Stargazers Golf League at Sunnyside Par-3 golf club in Queensbury. – Oct. 20

Sports trivia: Willie Steans rushed for 104 yards as Glens Falls defeated Rutland 26-12 to clinch the Foothills Council high school football title. “With their backs to the wall, Rutland saw big Jim Duggan (now the professional wrestler known as "Hacksaw") blow right through their line and nail quarterback Olson for a safety to round out first-half scoring.” – Oct. 23

Fun fact: Bob Keeshan made his 5,000th appearance as Captain Kangaroo on the popular CBS children’s television show. – Oct. 27

Editorial: “In some countries, notably including the Soviet Union, it is accepted practice for women to share in hard physical labor in cities and on farms. In the United States, this is rare enough so that many newspapers carried an Associated Press story about Darlene King, a woman ditch digger in Florida. There were even pictures of this sturdy lass, complete with hard hat, shoveling dirt as one of the otherwise all-male road crew near Orange Park, Fla. Miss King was described by her foreman as ‘a real good worker,’ and (King) said of her unusual way of earning a living, ‘I like it and I plan to keep the job.’ The thought comes to mind that, what with the women’s liberation movement going such great guns these days, the Darlene King story may prompt many others to apply for such jobs.” – Oct. 26

Quotable: “Lightning does not strike you if you stand up to (Gov.) Nelson Rockefeller.” – Democratic state Senate candidate Mary Anne Krupsak, speaking in Moreau. – Oct. 18.