The History Beat: From 1972: Snowfall, a grand opening, and sports trivia

From The Post-Star in 1972 — 50 years ago:

Fifty years ago, the first measurable snowfall in the region for the season was on Nov. 14.

"'I think it’s so bad that people are staying home,' said Glens Falls Police Capt. Ralph Emerson, in explaining why problems caused with the season’s first snowstorm were within reasonable dimensions," The Post-Star reported.

Glen Street hill was closed to vehicles without snow tires for about 20 minutes.

It began snowing at mid-morning and by midday, all of the Glens Falls Department of Public Works, Warren Country Department of Public Works and state Department of Transportation crews were out plowing.

Warren County Flight Services reported 3 inches of snow on the ground at 7 p.m., but some of the snow that had fallen earlier that day had already melted.

The snow was encouraging to Post-Star ski writer Don Metivier, who suggested the possibility of a record early opening for local ski centers.

The triple chairlift on the new Northwest section of West Mountain Ski Area in Queensbury was ready to use, The Post-Star reported on Nov. 18.

A new trail had been established at Hickory Hill Ski Center in Warrensburg.

A new lodge had been constructed at Adirondack Ski Center in Corinth.

Grand opening: Regency Apartments held a wine and cheese reception for the grand opening of the new apartment and townhouse complex at the corner of Cronin and Meadowbrook roads in Queensbury. “The Regency Park Apartments blends a combination of old-world charm with the latest in modern conveniences,” The Post-Star reported. — Nov. 18

Sweet awards: Gordon Cleland, manager of the Borden Ice Cream plant at 16 Maple St. in Glens Falls, was selected as the dairy company’s “Manager of the Year.” Elsewhere in Glens Falls, the National Candy Wholesale Association honored Mike Hanks, owner of Hank’s Candy Co. at 182 Maple St., as “New York State Candy Merchandiser of the Year.” — Nov. 10, 17

Social scene: More than 150 people attended a Marine Corps League Memorial Detachment No. 2 dinner honoring Gunnery Sgt. Kermit Wilson at the LaCabana Restaurant at Glen Lake in Queensbury. Don Howard and his orchestra performed music for dancing. — Nov. 11

Sports trivia: Larry Caserra, owner of Pine Lanes in South Glens Falls, was one of 144 bowlers that qualified to compete in Professional Bowlers Association National Championship Tournament that was held Nov. 26-Dec. 1 at Henrietta Lanes in Rochester. — Nov. 10

Editorial: “Four years just ahead will bring us to the 200th anniversary of the United States as an independent nation. Americans are confronted by a historical imperative. Between now and 1976 they must somehow rid themselves of the present confusion and national disarray, regain a sense of common purpose, direct their energies toward realization of concepts and goals which in times past have made true American democracy the hope of the world. This can be shrugged off as a fulsome statement not to be taken very seriously at a time when vexing and dangerous problems harry the nation. Or it can be accepted in the spirit in which it is here advanced, as a beacon to follow in the years immediately ahead.” — Nov. 20

Quotable: “This is the old Glens Falls hotel where my family used to go eat when they wanted fried oysters. I took my son here to eat his first lobster dinner.” — Mrs. Warren Westcott, writing about the former Fitzgerald European Hotel on Glen Street, which was destroyed in an Independence Day fire in 1946. — Nov. 20