The History Beat: From 1972: Old Stone House Library halfway to 100

From The Post-Star in 1972 — 50 years ago:

The Old Stone House Library in Fort Ann celebrated its 50th anniversary on Nov. 13, 1972.

“The old stone house chosen to be purchased for the library is undoubtedly of value not only for its association with the early life in the community, but also because of its excellent condition despite its age,” The Post-Star reported on Nov. 15. “There are no breaks in the masonry work and the stones which form the building are bound tight with the same mortar used when laid.”

The building was constructed in 1825.

George Owen Knapp, owner of the Knapp Estate at Shelving Rock, bought the building in 1922 and donated it to the town to use as a community center and library.

From the late 1930s on it was used only as a library.

Weather: “For the second time in 16 days, a lot of snow (about 11 inches) hit Glens Falls Thursday.” — Dec. 1

Queensbury: Quaker Village Sales floor covering store, “the Glens Falls area’s most exciting new store,” opened at the corner of Bay and Quaker roads in Queensbury. — Dec. 1

Girl Scouts: Charlene White of Glens Falls and Denise Dougherty of South Glens Falls, members of Cadet Troop 21, achieved the rank of first class, the highest rank in Girl Scouting. The girls organized a Friendship Dinner to meet one of the requirements for the rank. — Nov. 24

Cub Scouts: Glens Falls Mayor Robert Cronin made a surprise visit to the November monthly meeting of Cub Scout Pack 2 at St. Mary’s Academy. Adam Jameson, who was working on his Bear badge, had invited the mayor. Cronin helped present craft awards to the following Scouts: Thomas Bohanske, Michael Boyle, Brian Bushey, Charles Callari, Andrew Jameson and John Van Garderan. — Dec. 1

Sports trivia: Detroit Tigers catcher Bill Freehan was scheduled to speak Nov. 29 at the Hudson Falls Little League awards banquet. — Nov. 27

Editorial: “There are two especially striking numerical facts about this year’s presidential election. One is that more voters than ever before — 77.5 million of them — went to the polls. That’s good. The other is that the proportion of the electorate voting fell below 60% for the first time since 1948. That’s bad. That is very bad indeed, and it seems worse the longer one contemplates the much higher voting percentages common in many other democratic countries. The American public has for a very long time provided a notably poor example of the democratic process in action. … Explain it as you will, there is simply no justifying such a feeble performance. A primary long-range political concern in the years ahead should be to substantially lower the proportion of Americans who choose not to, or are not able to, speak their minds at the polls.” — Nov. 21

Quotable: “Viewers won’t realize when they watch the episode of NBC Television Network’s ‘Another World,’ taped Thursday, that the man in the waiting room at the hospital is not just another ‘extra,’ but is the world champion gherkin eater. He is Peter Cronin, who recently broke the world’s record by eating a pound of gherkins in one minute, 47 seconds.” — Dec. 1.