The History Beat: From 1972: A wink and a smile at the red kettle

From The Post-Star in 1972 — 50 years ago:

Post-Star staff writer Joan Devlin volunteered for a shift as a Salvation Army bell ringer in 1972, and wrote about the experience.

It was 28 degrees “and dropping fast” amidst a gusting wind when Devlin reported to her post on Glen Street.

“I found that the good Army had provided a shelter, a cozy little green ‘house,’ complete with heater at foot level. There was even a stool if I tired of standing.”

Her instructions were simple.

“Inquiring as to what my duties were, I was told to, ‘just keep ringing the bell’ — and, of course, to say ‘thank you’ and ‘Merry Christmas’ to those generous souls that put something into the kettle.”

Devlin wrote that she varied from the prescribed routine, using a tactic she said increased the frequency of donations.

“At this point, I have to make a confession. I cheated,” she wrote. “I winked at the children and smiled.”

Weather: “With Glens Falls’ luck there will probably be a hot spell on Christmas Day. By 9 p.m. Monday, the third in a series of early snowstorms had dumped nearly 7 inches of snow on Glens Falls and another 2 inches likely by this morning.” – Dec. 5

Urban renewal: Daniel Sutton, developer of the proposed “Town Mall” at the intersection of Warren and Glen streets in downtown Glens Falls, wrote to city officials that he was “adamantly opposed” to a concept being floated for the city to provide public parking on the roof of the mall. Sutton wrote that he had tentative agreements for 65% of space in the mail, which, as it turned out, would not be constructed. “Hoping for a mid-April groundbreaking," Sutton wrote, adding that it is ‘vitally important that a commitment be made by the city of Glens Falls’” to provide public parking compatible with the project. – Dec. 7

Downtown: Local rock band “Rockwood” performed for a teen dance at the Glens Falls Youth Center at 55 Ridge St. Band members were Kev Scellen on drums, Mike Usher, lead guitar, Dave Ploof, rhythm guitar, Pete Jarvis, bass, and Brian Kelly, vocals. Randy Wright was manager. – Dec. 2

Sports trivia: Center Jim Town scored 27 points as the Glens Falls High School basketball team defeated Bishop Gibbons at Glens Falls. Town, a 6-foot 7-inch senior, also blocked eight Bishop Gibbons shots. – Dec.2

Editorial: “The recent national election campaign brought on a spate of criticism of its length and costs and some proposals for reform, none of which has caught the popular imagination. Rep. William Keating, Ohio Republican, suggested some worthwhile changes that got nowhere in the last Congress. He has proposed a bill that would establish Election Day as a national holiday, with uniform voting hours around the country, and fix the date 30 days earlier in an effort to cut the length of the of the mind-numbing campaigns. A holiday might enable more people to vote, but it just might cause a lot more people to go fishing. ...” – Dec. 6

Quotable: “The president shouldn’t talk about a game until we played it.” — Washington Redskins quarterback Billy Kilmer, complaining that President Richard Nixon’s public pessimism in advance of Redskins games was discouraging players. – Dec. 5.