From The Post-Star in 1963 — 60 years ago

Bill Stafford, pitcher for the New York Yankees, was speaker for the annual Glens Falls Knights of Columbus father and son banquet.

Stafford pitched in 186 games over eight seasons in Major League Baseball — six with the Yankees and two with Kansas City, according to baseballreference.com.

He had 43 wins and 40 losses and a 3.52 career earned run average.

Responding to question from the audience, Stafford said the new Major League Baseball larger strike zone would speed up the game, The Post-Star reported on Feb. 1.

“Hitters won’t be able to take as many pitches as they used to with the smaller zone. … I think it’s one of the best rules ever put into baseball.”

Stafford said Ted Williams was the toughest batter he had ever pitched to, followed by Al Kaline and Brooks Robinson.

The Rev. Robert Cronin, pastor of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, and Ralph Romano, sports director at WWSC radio, also spoke.

John Nolan, athletic director at St. Mary’s Academy and a former Penn State football standout, was toastmaster.

The 25-year-old Stafford also spoke earlier in the day at a Glens Falls Rotary Club luncheon at The Queensbury Hotel.

Weather: “A blinding snowstorm dumped up to a foot of snow in New York State and New England Sunday while piggy-back surges of Arctic cold numbed wide areas of the midcontinent and dashed hopes for early relief,” The Post-Star reported on Jan. 28.

Eleven inches of snow fell in the Glens Falls area, in addition to 11 inches that accumulated on Jan. 23.

“A rash of auto accidents were attributed to the inclement weather and caused injuries to three persons. … All area law enforcement agencies reported that driving conditions were extremely hazardous with the ice under powdered snow.”

Some events for the annual Winter Sports Weekend at Crandall Park were canceled, yet about 1,000 people showed up for events that were still held.

On TV: Kathy Meagher of Fort Edward was scheduled to appear on the WRGB television program Teen Age Barn. — Jan. 31

Scholar: More than 100 people attended a Granville Rotary Club dinner to honor Jonathan Harrington, recipient of a Rotary Foundation scholarship to study at Cambridge, England. — Feb. 6

Sports trivia: John Aldous, Tim Smith and Laurier LaVigne combined to score 52 points as the Queensbury High School basketball team defeated Whitehall 71-52. — Feb. 6

Editorial: “As a relief from current exasperations of a political or economic nature we are privileged these days, thanks to science, to peek into the future. Almost every day affords a new peek. Take today, for instance.

“A research organization outside of Washington is working on a project to rehabilitate the reputation of garbage, or, to put it another way, to make it practical as well as socially nice to leave a little food on one’s dinner plate.” …

“The project in question is a space project. At least it started out as one. It is intended to solve in spectacular fashion the problem of nourishing space travelers on long journeys. If it works, it will make the miracle of the loaves and fishes look rather tame.

“Specifically, the researchers are trying to perfect tissue-culture techniques that would enable space travelers to produce new meals from old. Drop a tiny piece of tenderloin into the proper culture and it would grow into a new steak.” …

“This project could put us all in line for Agriculture Department checks.” — Jan. 30

Quotable: “Years and happiness are both snatched from the man or woman who persistently refuses to rest, relax — and build up a reserve.” — George M. Adams “Today’s Talk” column, Feb. 6