From The Post-Star in 1963 — 60 years ago:

The Glens Falls Hospital Guild raised $2,736.92 — the equivalent of $27,133 in 2023 dollars — at its annual spring rummage sale, “making it one of the best in several years,” The Post-Star reported on May 3, 1963.

The sale was held from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 2 at the Glens Falls Armory on Warren Street, and a men’s wear sale was held the previous evening.

Mrs. Joseph Morrill thanked volunteers and contributors for their “invaluable assistance.”

A committee was already formed to plan the annual fall rummage sale.

Downtown: A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new St. Mary’s Convent on Maple Street, which is now a condominium complex behind Morgan & Co. restaurant.

“The occasion was chosen because it is the Feast of St. Joseph the Worker, the patron of the Sisters of St. Joseph, who staff St. Mary’s Academy.” — May 1

Social scene: More than 200 students, faculty and trustees of Adirondack Community College, now SUNY Adirondack, attended the college’s second annual Spring Cotilion ball at The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls.

Lynn Knickerbocker was selected as queen and Stuart Lazarus as king.

The Preludes performed music for dancing. — May 3

Queensbury: Shady-Acres Snack Bar on Route 9 in Queensbury added Richardson’s Root Beer on draft to its menu.

For two days, the restaurant offered a free root beer with the purchase of any sandwich to celebrate the completion of a 10,000-square-foot parking lot expansion. — May 2

On stage: The Glens Falls Operetta Club, now Glens Falls Community Theater, presented the Tennessee Williams play “The Glass Menagerie” in a two-night run at Glens Falls High School auditorium.

“The first production by this group in many seasons to have any real depth, ‘The Glass Menagerie’ brings the audience closer to humanity treated as it always is by both sadness and comedy,” wrote Post-Star drama critic Robert Rose. “(Director) Donald Champlin is to be commended for his courage in daring to stage a play without spectacular color, bouncing choruses, and distasteful sound effects.”

The play was unique in that it had just four characters, portrayed by Peggy Hagan, Richard Kyrk, Mary Lou Noone and James Clough. — May 4

Orator: Mary Ellen Lawrence, a senior at St. Mary’s Academy, presented the winning speech at the St. Mary’s Sodality Society oratorical finals at the Great Hall at St. Mary’s Academy. — May 3

Editorial: “One of the differences between a governor and a President of the United States is this: Governor Rockefeller had to get married to get his picture on the front pages. President Kennedy did it by nicking his finger with a bread knife.

“The President indicated that the press’s interest in his wound was a bit excessive. He said it probably sounded ‘unbelievable,’ but that’s what happened; he cut his finger with a bread knife. Mr. Kennedy laughed about it, but he will be fortunate if several inquiries are not launched as a result of the incident.” …

“One press account of the incident, attempting to gloss over an obvious lack of professional industry, said it could not be determined whether the bread was for a sandwich, to toast, or to spread with butter. This is inexcusable reportorial laxity. A question the entire nation is interested in, and no answer for it!” …

“Here we go to the extreme expense of hiring the Secret Service to protect the President’s life, and then leave bread knives within his reach and an excuse to use them. It is, as the President said, unbelievable. There ought to be an investigation.” — May 10

Quotable: “Mistakes are well worth thinking over — but it is destructive to brood over them. The best place to put your mistakes is behind you. Then as you go forward, you will not stumble over them.” – George M. Adams “Today’s Talk” column, May 2