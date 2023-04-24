From The Post-Star in 1963 — 60 years ago:

Sixty years ago, the Central Steel Erecting Co. was constructing a new bridge across the Hudson River between Fort Edward and Hudson Falls, working from either side of the river.

“The last of the steel girders were moved down from the Delaware & Hudson Railroad yards, where they were stored during the winter,” The Post-Star reported on March 16, 1963.

The bridge structure was to have five forms.

One form was in place and a second form almost completed on either side of the river.

“The central span remains (to be constructed) and the girders will be in place by the end of next week, if weather permits.”

Good citizen: Queensbury High School student Heidi Johannsen won the Daughters of the American Revolution 4th District “Good Citizen” award, based on her knowledge of history and current events. — March 16

Downtown: The horse racing motion picture “Flying Away,” filmed at Saratoga Raceway, was shown at a Glens Falls Kiwanis Club luncheon at The Queensbury Hotel. — March 21

Population: The population of Warren County increased through natural means.

The U.S. Department of Commerce reported that there were 10,103 live births in Warren County over the past decade and 5,563 deaths. — March 22

Sports trivia: Glens Falls High School junior Danny Beale won the Northern Conference high school basketball scoring title — scoring 318 points over 14 games.

John Beale, father of Danny, won the scoring title for the 1934-35 season, playing for Fort Edward. — March 15

Editorial: “Here, on the day before spring, the code of the North Country was still in effect.” ...

“Spring, we have always had to take largely on faith. Winter hangs on for dear life and when it lets go we are snapped right into summer. That can be good or bad, all depending on the tenacity of the cold season. But it does make spring a sort of phantom season.” ...

“At all events and despite the fact that one can’t tell the season by looking out the window, it is spring.” ...

“As to what there is to look forward to — and it’s faith that keeps us going — the Lake George Road zoo man said his animals predicted March would be what it has been, and then Bingo! — Paradise. And the Windy Hill man with the wooly bear said, if we recall, something about a reasonably early arrival of good weather.” ...

“So let us have faith and try to believe that the farmers need the moisture now lying caked upon the ground.” — March 21

Quotable: “Enemies become friends when understanding arrives. And always, at such a time, the question is asked: ‘Why should enemies be at all?’” — George M. Adams “Today’s Talk” column, Feb. 16.