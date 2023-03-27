From The Post-Star in 1963 — 60 years ago

The Ballos Restaurant-Hotel at 343 Canada St. in Lake George was destroyed by fire, the fourth major fire in the Lake George area in about nine months.

Warren County Deputy Sheriff Norman Pulver spotted the fire while on routine patrol at 4:15 a.m. Jan. 6, 1963, The Post-Star reported the next day.

Lake George Fire Chief Brown had passed by the building at around 3 a.m. and saw no indications of fire.

“By the time the firemen were summoned and arrived at the scene, flames from the cellar had engulfed the building, which housed 23 hotel rooms, and the Steak Pit,” The Post-Star reported. “About 200 firemen surrounded and shot water from high power hoses into the building. They even stood on the roof of the adjoining apartments.”

Firefighters kept the fire from spreading to the apartment building and two nearby houses.

Ten fire companies responded to the fire, with some firefighters on the scene for up to 12 hours.

What was left of the burned-out structure was demolished the evening of Jan. 6.

Albany lawyer Charles O. Milham and Rochester investment fund manager Amiel Mokhicher owned the hotel.

They had purchased it about four years previously from Soteros Ballos, who had owned and operated it for about 37 years.

Previous recent major fires in the Lake George area were at Roaring Brook dude ranch in October 1962, Sisson Court Motel in August 1962 and Orchard House hotel in April 1962.

Weather: “This time of year, between bouts with the snow, the winter-weary find solace with their seed catalogs or in reading the sports pages.” — Feb. 16

Eagle Scouts: Phillip Norton, Peter Brilling III and Jon Hadley of Boy Scout Troop 6 received their Eagle Scout awards at a dinner at the Church of the Messiah Parish House.

Francis J. Nichols and Edward Giblin received their Eagle Scout awards at a communion breakfast in the Great Hall of St. Mary’s Academy. — Feb. 12, 13

Toastmaster: Robert Drummond won first prize at the Toastmasters Club of Glens Falls meeting at The Queensbury Hotel with his speech “Anyone for Golf?” — Feb. 12

Sports trivia: Sportscaster Mel Allen narrated a film of highlights from the 1962 World Series between the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants that was shown at a Glens Falls Rotary Club luncheon at The Queensbury Hotel. Harold Robillard arranged the program. — Feb. 14

Editorial: “The far-sightedness of Henry Crandall may not have been equal to the inflation that has hit the dollar since his time — but there was nothing wrong with his judgement of assets this city should possess — such as a park and a free public library. Today he is being honored for the gift of Crandall Library on the 70th anniversary of its chartering.

“Mr. Crandall was accounted a shrewd businessman. As such he must have been delighted with the library, about the immediate popularity of which he (initially) has some doubt. At the end of the first ten days it had one subscriber for about each $2 worth of books, and it was not long before the shelves were nearly bare, thanks to borrowing.

“Another interesting facet of Mr. Crandall’s character, not to mention the moral tone of the day, was displayed when the subject of lending came up. It was suggested that book borrowers be made to supply character references, or deposit funds against the return of books. Mr. Crandall vetoed the idea. It wouldn’t encourage reading or make friends for the institution, he said.” … — Feb. 9

Quotable: “Enemies become friends when understanding arrives. And always, at such a time, the question is asked: ‘Why should enemies be at all?’” — George M. Adams “Today’s Talk” column, Feb. 16