From The Post-Star in 1963 — 60 years ago:

Hudson Falls families had a new outdoor winter recreational opportunity — a skating rink that the village developed at Derby Park.

Several hundred people turned out for the opening in Jan. 6.

“For several days, village employees, directed by Myron Watkins, have been busy flooding the huge rink in the park area, building up a skating surface to make the artificial rink sturdy and usable for many hundreds of skaters,” The Post-Star reported on Jan. 7. “The field house has been renovated, offering a heated, sheltered place for changing skates and shoes.”

On Jan. 16, the Junior CDA Club held a skating party at the rink, and afterward wrote a letter to the Village Board thanking officials for developing the rink.

Weather: “As snow-shovelers bent to their tasks yesterday, one would say to the other, ‘Well, how do you like it?’ The answer, in varying forms would be, ‘No better than last time.’” — commentary on a 14-inch snowstorm, Jan. 25

Labor: Arthur Brown was elected president and Frank Girard vice president of Branch 18 of the National Association of Letter Carriers of Glens Falls. — Jan. 17

Crandall Library: Crandall Library had a record-high circulation, at the time, of 129,318 items in 1962, an increase of 14,206 over the previous year. Circulation had been steadily increasing since 1954. Reader preferences also were changing, with more interest in nonfiction, according to the library’s annual report. In 1945, the ratio of fiction to nonfiction books checked out was 5-to-1. In 1962, the ratio was 1.2-to-1. “If the public read primarily for entertainment in the 1940s, today’s public has a thirst for knowledge and information,” said library Director Mabel Corney. — Jan. 22

Patriotism: William Miller, a junior at Warrensburg Central School, won the $10 first prize in the Warren County American Legion student oratorical contest. — Jan. 16

Sports trivia: Junior Danny Beale set a new Glens Falls High School single-game scoring record of 37 points as Glens Falls defeated Whitehall 76-72. — Jan. 14

Editorial: “The weather here is filled with big-freeze statistics — snow depths, below-zero readings from here and there, it’s the here ones that matter, the clatter of the snowplows and other evidences of winter. A quick test of the public pulse reveals that many people have ‘had it.’ ... But all is not lost. Half the fun of winter — there has to be something good about it — is looking for signs of spring. ... What then are the current signs of spring? Our editor in charge of collecting these data has several in hand. A few days ago, for instance, his opinion was solicited as to the suitability of a certain boys’ camp for a lad of tender years. It was not a case of an over-tired mother dreaming of summer; she had received an inquiry from the camp. And there is another token which nearly everybody by now must have in hand and never mind the sour mood indeed. The reference is to the income tax forms. … Nevertheless, if our spirits can rise above sordid financial matters, let them contemplate that magic date of April 15 and soar. That’s spring, man!” — Jan. 16

Quotable: “Put music into a man’s heart and you drown out every base desire.” — George Matthew Adams’ “Today’s Talk” column, Jan. 25