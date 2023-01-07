The History Beat: From 1963: 'A new year is a fine thing to have on hand'

From The Post-Star in 1963 – 60 years ago:

“The stork was busy yesterday delivering seven babies to hospitals in this tri-county area,” The Post-Star reported on Jan. 2, 1963.

“Little Miss” Greenough, the nickname until a formal name could be selected, born at 10:59 a.m. New Year’s Day, was the first baby of the year born at Glens Falls Hospital.

The infant, weighing 6 pounds 14.75 ounces, was the daughter of Wayne and Patricia Greenough of Fort Edward.

Wayne Greenough worked at the Angel Soft Tissue mill.

The couple had another daughter, Kimberly, who was 15 months old.

Other New Year’s Day baby deliveries were reported at Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs, Emma Laing Stevens Hospital in Granville, Moses-Ludington Hospital in Ticonderoga and Benedict Memorial Hospital in Ballston Spa.

There were 2,125 births in Glens Falls in 1962, two more than in 1961, The Post-Star reported on Jan. 8.

On stage: The Glens Falls Operetta Club, now Glens Falls Community Theater, held tryouts at Sanford Street School for an upcoming production of “Once Upon a Mattress.” – Jan. 11

On TV: Former Glens Falls resident Hubert Hendrie, a Post-Star carrier in his youth, was a member of the studio chorus on the popular television show “Sing Along With Mitch.” – Jan. 3

Ham radio: Ham radio operators Roscoe Havens of Fort Edward, W2OPC, and Wayne White of Glens Falls, K2AYO, were among the first to participate in a new state Department of Motor Vehicles policy allowing ham radio operators to use their call letters as motor vehicle license plate numbers. Ham radio operators statewide lobbied for 10 years to get the state to approve the policy. – Jan. 11

Queensbury: Queensbury Supervisor John Webster cut the ribbon for the grand opening of the Sunshine Center coin-operated laundry at Queensbury Plaza. Fashion model Diana Lewis, a junior at Skidmore College, was special guest. – Jan. 7

Sports trivia: The South High wrestling team achieved its 29th consecutive Northern Conference victory with a 54-0 win over Corinth. – Jan. 9

Editorial: "Yesterday, all things considered, was a pretty good January 1. True, some folks were wearing ice bags on their heads while others, conversely, were trying to thaw out automobile engines, but, if a pronouncement on the day were to be made, it would be moderately cheerful. The bone-breaking cold has departed and we were not, as in some years, wading in water or pumping out the cellar. More than once within memory, New Year’s Eve has been naturally as well as artificially wet and New Year’s Day rather soggy. This year we went neither to one extreme or the other. Maybe that is a good sign, a favorable auspice. … In the meantime, we have a whole new year ahead of us. This means a certain amount of snow shoveling. … But it also means a whole spring, or such part of it as is our usual portion, a whole summer, and a lively fall to anticipate. A new year is a fine thing to have on hand.” – Jan. 2

Quotable: “Ice fishing makes only one demand of its participants: Stay warm!” – Bill Roden, “Adirondack Sportsman” column, Jan. 4