The History Beat: From 1962: When trading stamps meant prizes, trips

From The Post-Star in 1962 — 60 years ago:

A six-day, seven-might trip to Bermuda, a Norge freezer, or a Motorola television were just a few of the premiums that could be redeemed with the prize of 250,000 Plaid brand trading stamps to be awarded to the 2-millionth visitor to Storytown U.S.A. on Route 9 in Queensbury.

“The lucky person gets one-quarter million Plaid Stamps,” among other prizes, The Post-Star reported on Sept. 6.

Alice Virginia of Solvey, in Onondaga County, was the winner on Sept. 10.

Plaid Stamps was one of several brands of trading stamps that supermarkets and gas stations commonly gave away as a premium in that era.

Customers received trading stamps based on the amount of the purchase, and accumulated the stamps to redeem for merchandise or vacations.

Other prizes were given out throughout the day on Sept. 10.

Special entertainment for the day included WRGB-TV children’s show celebrities Freddie Freihofer from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Glendora from 1 to 4 p.m., radio celebrity B.J. Jennings and his band, the Adirondack Hiland Band, and magician Mike Clarke.

Charles R. Wood opened Storytown USA, one of the oldest theme parks in the nation, in 1954.

The theme park is now known as Great Escape.

In concert: Charles Munch, recently retired music director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, was to conduct a concert of the Orchestra National Francais on Oct. 3 at the Glens Falls High School auditorium. – Sept. 11

At the movies: “Bird Man of Alcatraz,” starring Burt Lancaster, was showing at the Paramount Theatre on Ridge Street. “Termed one of the truly great movies of the day, the Herald Hecht Production tells the true-life story of a man imprisoned longer than any other, who became an authority on birds and bird lore.” – Sept. 17

Politics: Lively music was expected to overshadow partisan speeches at the annual Washington County Democratic Clambake on Sept. 23 at the Idle Hour Club at Fort Edward. The entertainment committee had booked the Rambling Rangers cowboy band, nationally famous for their television and radio performances, to perform at the picnic, wrapping up the band’s New England tour. “George Lambert, well-known as a purveyor of the folk song and hillbilly music, will also appear at the picnic.” – Sept. 17

Big Cross: The Big Cross Street School Parent Teacher Association in Glens Falls held its annual flower and vegetable show. – Sept. 17

Editorial: “This is Constitution Week throughout the United States in honor of the most remarkable document ever written, the Constitution of the United States. The benefits we derive from our Constitution have oft been extolled.” … Some say that the Constitution could not provide stable government without people willing to accept the stabilizing features. That may be true. Still, the men who wrote it were that kind of men and wrote for that kind of people. Our population has changed vastly over the years, accepting new rules, nationalities, and religions. The Constitution has transformed the great majority of them into Americans forever grateful for its kind of constitutional government.” – Sept. 18

Quotable: “Maturity meets disappointment as an old acquaintance — and accepts it!” – George Matthew Adams “Today’s Talk” column, Sept. 19