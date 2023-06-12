From The Post-Star in 1948 — 75 years ago:

The Empire Theatre on South Street in Glens Falls advertised the double feature “Whoop it Up!” in The Post-Star on June 5.

No nap was needed before attending the special midnight double feature.

These action thrillers were sure to keep you awake into the wee hours of the morning.

The plot of “Swamp Woman,” starring Jack LaRue and Ann Curio, centered around a honky-tonk dancer and an entertainment promoter searching for an escaped convict and a beautiful woman in swamp land.

The plot of “Jungle Man,” starring Buster Crabbe, centered around a search in remote Africa for the fabled “City of the Dead.”

Both movies were released in 1941.

Admission was 35 cents — the equivalent of $4.41 in 2023 dollars.

Some may have preferred the novelty, at the time, of the small screen.

“That new television set at the No Name Lodge is mighty entertaining, and the dance tonight will be attracting many patrons to this popular night spot. No Name Lodge is five miles south, on Saratoga Road.”

Downtown: Comedian and magician Lew Teller of New York City, known as “The Insulting Waiter,” entertained at the Glens Falls Kiwanis Club luncheon at The Queensbury hotel in Glens Falls.

“Mr. Teller’s true identity was not made known until after the luncheon had been served and, in the meantime, his deliberately clumsy attempts to wait tables caused more than one unsuspecting Kiwanian to lose patience.” — June 10

Military funerals: A funeral for Private William R. Morris of the U.S. Army engineers, who was killed in Northern Burma on June 11, 1944, was held at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Fort Edward.

A funeral for William “Slim” Vieley, a Navy Seebee who died at a hospital in Guam on March 30, 1945, was held at Sullivan and Minnehan Funeral Home. — June 8, 10

Charity: The Glens Falls Nurses’ Alumni Association raised $1,000 for the fund to establish a nurses training school at Glens Falls Hospital. — June 8

Celebrity rumor: “It is being rumored that a representative of Bing Crosby inquired in Glens Falls last week about a purchase of a farm on the outskirts of the city, but learned that the property had been recently sold. The rumor has it that the famous singer and sportsman wants to obtain a farm in this section for August while his horses are running at Saratoga. … Several local real estate men quarried last night had no knowledge of the reports.” — June 7

New restaurant: The Homestead Tea Room opened on state Route 4 — 1.5 miles north of Hudson Falls.

“Recommended by Duncan Hines.” — June 11

Sports trivia: Ross Passineau hit a double and three singles as the Hudson Falls Green Jackets baseball team defeated House of David 5-2 at Derby Field. — June 9

Editorial: “One of the most charming aspects of the current political situation is that all active or receptive candidates for the presidential nomination are vehemently insisting that they are liberals. It wasn’t always thus. Back in the days when animosity was piling up against the New Deal, political leaders with the presidential bee in their bonnets would rather have shaken hands with a leper than have been called a liberal. ‘Conservative’ was the happening adjective then. Today, nobody is conservative. Perish the thought.” …

“Often it is said that a liberal is eager for change and impatient with the past whereas the conservative respects the past and is reticent to welcome change. But often a break with the past has proved reactionary, and a return to the past has proved liberal.

“In any event, ‘liberal’ is this year’s magic word, assuming that any single word is deemed capable of making potent magic.” — June 10

Quotable: "'Broncho Charlie' went from Glens Falls to attend the show, and showed that he wanted no more of hospitals as he joined the square dancing.” — report about 98-year-old “Broncho” Charlie Miller, of Western fame, from Glens Falls participating in the second annual Hobby Show for Older People at the American Museum for Natural History in New York City. — June 11