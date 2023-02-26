From The Morning Star in 1890:

Take it from me, said the rhinoceros to the grizzly bear.

“Everybody is talking about this store, and the clothes they sell — how cheap they are — how snug they fit,” he said.

Why, at Coolidge & Bentley in downtown Glens Falls, even an over-sized creature like himself could get a good fit, the rhinoceros gushed.

“Quite true, quite true,” replied the grizzly bear, in an advertisement The Morning Star of Glens Falls published on Feb. 18, among other issues.

Owners of the clothing store at 119 Glen St. in 1890 distinguished their brand in a competitive downtown retail climate by using cartoon newspaper advertising.

Newspaper cartoon advertising is believed to date back in 1884, according to the Norman Rockwell Museum.

It was still a novelty in the Glens Falls area in 1890.

In another of the dozen or so cartoon advertisements that Coolidge & Bentley ran in 1890, a man does not notice a “wet paint” sign on a park bench before sitting down.

When he stands up, there are white paint stripes staining the back of his suit, which gives him a reason to buy a new “elegant, yet cheap” suit at Coolidge & Bentley for $7 — the equivalent of $230 in 2023 dollars.

Weather: “Yesterday morning there was a white frost, but the damage to the early vegetables was slight.” — May 3

Downtown: “A fresh invoice of prime butter has been received at C.R. Eddy’s grocery store, 89 Ridge Street.” — May 16

Downtown: Ferris & Viele in downtown Glens Falls was the exclusive local seller of the Little Whip Handle brand cigar made in Cuba. — May 22

Global trade: The Hudson River Pulp and Paper Co. at Palmer Falls in Corinth secured a contract to sell 3,000 tons of paper to a customer in Australia. “Thirteen car loads were sent there the other day.” — May 17

Sports trivia: “The grounds of the Stars baseball club at Center Street and Baldwin Avenue (in Fort Edward) have been purchased by Calvin A. Barton and will be planted this season, so our lovers of the national sport will have to go out of town to watch ballgames this year.” — May 1

Newspaper history: The Saratogian switched from an evening to a morning daily newspaper with a goal of increasing single-copy sales to tourists. — May 13

Sports trivia: There was discussion in Glens Falls of forming a lawn tennis club. “As there are quite a number of tennis players in town, an effective club could be organized and some interesting contests had during the season.” — May 6

Editorial: “Hon. Louis W. Emerson (of Warrensburg), senator from the nineteenth district, was universally recognized as a ‘hustler.’ Young, tiresome in legislative work and alert in discerning opportunities of usefulness, he ends his first term of service with a large amount of effective work set down to his account, and will resume duties next year with added qualifications for senatorial labors.” — May 14, reprinted from the Troy Times

Quotable: “It was full of promise, but went out like the going down of the sun, that hope that dragonflies could be trained to exterminate mosquitoes. We, ourselves, hoped for it with all the enthusiasm of an unspoiled nature. But alas! It won’t do.” — May 22