The History Beat: From 1889: Glens Falls Opera House hosts a 'musical absurdity'

From The Morning Star in 1889:

London-born George H. Adams was known as the “King of Stilts” and in the United States he claimed to be “America’s second greatest pantomime clown.”

The internationally known stage star, who began clowning professionally at age 5, brought his show “He, She, Him, Her,” to downtown Glens Falls for a two-night run Aug.14-15 at the Glens Falls Opera House on Warren Street.

“Singing phenomenon” Toma Hanlon was co-star.

“The play is called a musical absurdity, and so it is — absurd from the rise to the fall of the curtain. But the innocent fun and charming music make the piece of absurdity delightful,” a Morning Star reviewer gushed.

The reviewer was impressed with the costumes.

“The Misses Dean, Gilbert, Brooks, Compton and other ladies of the company displayed costumes that would make a Saratoga belle green with envy.”

Admission ranged from 35 cents to 75 cents — the equivalent of $11.29 to $24.20 in 2022 dollars.

Weather: “Warmer weather is predicted today and tomorrow by the gentlemen who are paid by the government to tell us what they know about the weather, but they frequently tell us what they don’t know about it.” – Aug. 17

Canal news: Four workers for the Glens Falls Coal Co. set what was believed to be a local record for unloading a canal barge. “A cargo of 106 tons of ‘Sandy Run Lehigh’ stove coal was shoveled, hoisted and dumped into the bin, 100 feet from the canal, in the short space of six hours’ working time, an average of 18 tons per hour.” – Aug. 20

Head-turning headline: “An Educated Alligator,” introducing a report about an alligator at Eustis, Florida, that allegedly had been trained to assist in a bakery carrying used bread pans and utensils to the dish-washing area. – Sept. 2

Fun fact: In the month of August, Glens Falls postal carriers delivered 22,695 letters, 3,898 postcards and 14,810 newspapers and other periodicals. – Sept. 4

Sports trivia: “Articles of agreement were signed last night for a foot race between Edward O’Connor of Glens Falls and James Dunn of Fort Edward for a purse of $100 a side and gate receipts. … The contest will take place on the Glens Falls driving park (harness-racing track) on Sept. 24 between 3:00 and 5:00 p.m.” – Sept. 5

Editorial: “During last year the collections of internal (tax) revenue from cigarettes alone amounted to considerably over a million dollars. The increase of the consumption of these deadly small articles since the year before is significantly startling. ... During last year, the boys, young men and a few women and old men consumed 2,151,559,360 of these little paper rolls. As far as that is concerned, there are boys not yet grown who sometimes smoke as many as 60 cigarettes in a day. … The cigar is not so bad as the cigarette because it contains only one poison, nicotine. The reason, however, that the cigarette contains so fatal a hold upon boys and young men is on account of the opium in it. This must have its effect on the brain and nerves. The little burning taper seems to the boy to soothe and quiet him, while it is destroying the very fountains of his life.” – Aug. 30

Quotable: “The hotels and boarding houses at Kattskill Bay are beginning to make up cots in the parlors for the accommodation of their guests.” – Aug. 12