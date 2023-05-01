From The Post-Star in 1973 — 50 years ago:

It was a busy day for area firefighters.

“Thursday began with a major (house) fire in the town of Kingsbury and ended with a major fire at the Warren Inn of Warrensburg,” The Post-Star reported on April 20, 1973.

The fire at the three-story Warren Inn, one of the oldest structures in Warren County, started around 7 p.m. April 19, and firefighters were still on the scene at 10 p.m.

Employees at a gas station across the street from the tavern and hotel first spotted the fire, which started in the third floor and attic of the structure.

“About six persons were in the tavern when the fire broke out, but no one was in the hotel rooms. One man, however, was evacuated by a fire ladder from the rear roof when rescue efforts began,” The Post-Star reported. “Firemen managed to save a fishing tackle box from one of the hotel rooms, containing savings and valuable papers of the occupant.”

Fire departments from Warrensburg, Lake George and Chestertown responded to the fire.

Downtown: Longtime downtown retailer The Eagle Clothing Store at the corner of Glen Street and the entrance to the Elm Street parking lot, was closing.

But the space would not be vacant long.

Achenbachs Ltd., Jewelers was renovating the space to relocate its business from 208 Glen St. to the 220 Glen St. store front. Renovations included a new façade and interior renovations. The new location, expected to open in June, would have triple the sales space of the 208 Glen St. storefront. — April 20

Queensbury retail — The new 28,000-square-foot Warner-Pruyn Home Center at the corner of Quaker Road and Lafayette Street in Queensbury was set to open in early May.

“The unique home center will offer supermarket shopping convenience to persons shopping for building materials and home supplies.” — April 25

Aviation honor: Aviator Guy Ham of Hunter Street in Glens Falls received the “distinguished achievement award,” the highest award of the National Pilots Association. — April 23

Politics: The Warren County Republican Committee appointed Albany Law School student Edward Bartholomew Jr. as director of youth activity. – April 21

Editorial: “It was a moderately proud moment for North Carolina when a resident of the town of Denmark in that state set a new world’s record for the number of parachute jumps completed within a 24-hour period. While the feat has been well publicized, Sen. Strom Thurmond was perhaps justified in calling it to the attention of his colleagues on the floor of the Senate. This he did.

“Senator Thurmond was not content, however, to settle for a few words of praise and admiration. Acting above and beyond the call of state pride, he appended to his remarks several newspaper stories, among them two stating before the event that the attempt would be made.

“All in all, Thurmond took up a full page in the Congressional Record and one-third of another to expatiate on this achievement. That’s a considerable stretching of the Congressional Record’s purpose.” … — April 21

Quotable: “We chose this tree to be our spokesman since it will outlast this God-community which today planted it.” — Blessing of a cedar tree the eighth-grade class planted on Earth Day behind the St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic School. — April 21