The History Beat: 50 years ago, Fluoridation, presidential choice were ballot issues

From The Post-Star in 1972 – 50 years ago:

Glens Falls residents on Nov. 7 voted 3,961 to 2,176 to add language to the city charter to prohibit fluoridation of the city’s public drinking water, a prohibition that is still in force 50 year later.

The city Common Council in 1969 had approved fluoridation, but Mayor James Donnelly vetoed it.

The Common Council approved it again in 1972, and this time Mayor Robert Cronin did not object.

Opponents of fluoridation successfully circulated a petition to submit the matter to a public referendum.

Local dentists and physicians campaigned in support of fluoridation, and The Post-Star repeatedly editorialized in support, but opponents, too, were well organized.

“Opponents claimed that fluorides were drugs, were poisonous, and were harmful to adults,” The Post-Star reported on Nov. 8. “Other opponents raised such questions as expenses and corrosion to fluoridating facilities.”

The fluoride vote may have contributed to a record voter turnout in Glens Falls, up to that point, but the presidential election was a bigger factor.

The number voting in Glens Falls in the presidential election between Republican Richard Nixon and Democrat George McGovern was 1,374 voters more than what voted on the fluoride vote.

The Vietnam War was a major issue.

A front-page Post-Star illustration on Election Day showed a map of Vietnam superimposed over the center of a map of the United States, with Nixon on one side and McGovern on the other.

Nixon, with 5,001 votes, carried all five wards in Glens Falls, even the “long-term Democratic stronghold” of the 1st Ward and the “usually Democratic” 5th Ward.

McGovern received 2,511 votes in the city.

Downtown: The Fashion Shop on Ridge Street in Glens Falls advertised an “Election Day Fake-Fur Sale.” Women’s coats regularly priced for as much as $90 were on sale for $58 — the equivalent of $408 in 2022 dollars. — Nov. 6

Downtown: The Partridge Family “Greatest Hits,” Deep Purple’s “Purple Passages,” Lobo’s “A Simple Man,” and “Black Sabbath Vol. 4” were among the record albums and 8-track tapes on sale at the “Grant’s Fights Inflation Sale” at Grant’s in downtown Glens Falls. — Nov. 9

Photography: The Draft Horse Journal, a national magazine, accepted a photograph from Curtis S. Peck of Chestertown to use on the cover of a future issue. The photo was of brothers Arthur Jr. and William Tennyson mowing with their teams. Peck was a student in Glen Cole’s Thursday evening photography class at Brant Lake Central School.

On stage: Shellie McKee played the role of Annie and Elmer Ritson the role of Frank in the Schroon Lake Central School sixth-grade production of “Annie Get Your Gun.” — Nov. 10

Sports trivia: Joel LaPointe of 25 Thompson Ave. in Glens Falls won the New York Giants’ area football Punt, Pass and Kick competition at Yankee Stadium, qualifying to move on to the national finals in San Francisco. — Nov. 6

Editorial: “It remains in some measure an act of faith to fully accept Dr. Henry A. Kissinger’s statement that after so many years of agony and blundering ‘peace is at hand’ in Indochina. Things still seem chancy. … Set these dismal thoughts aside. Concentrate on the overriding fact that the negotiators are plainly closer to agreement than at any time since the talks began in Paris when Lyndon Johnson was still president. … Peace does seem to be at hand; at best it is almost within our grasp.” — Nov. 14

Quotable: “The more you are interested in life, the more life gives you.” — Singer Peggy Lee, Nov. 2