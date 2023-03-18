QUEENSBURY — The Old Quaker Burial Grounds at the southwest corner of Bay and Quaker roads in Queensbury, near the CVS pharmacy, has no gravestones, keeping with the Quaker tradition of simplicity.

Over time, the lack of gravestones caused the historical significance of the parcel to be overlooked.

Longtime Queensbury Historian Marilyn Van Dyke, who died Monday at age 92, spearheaded the prevention of the cemetery, where Abraham Wing, founder of Queensbury and Glens Falls, and about 80 other early Quaker settlers are buried, from being bulldozed for development in the late 1990s.

When construction of the CVS plaza was being planned, she located a historic record documenting the burial grounds was on the parcel, brought in state archeologists to confirm the location, and convinced the developer to leave that section of the site undeveloped.

She later spearheaded erecting a historic marker at the site and getting the site listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“It was a historian’s nightmare,” Van Dyke recalled in 2017. “They went through with machinery and went right through there.”

Fellow historians on Thursday praised Van Dyke as a detail-oriented researcher with remarkable organizational skills who was tenacious, yet kind.

“She was a grand lady … and also a first-class historian. She really set the bar for all of us,” said Teri Podnorzki Rogers, a historian and writer who was executive director of Warren County Historical Society from 2017 to 2022.

Van Dyke was Queensbury historian from 1991 to 2017 and was co-founder and first vice president of Warren County Historical Society, which was chartered in December 1997.

Van Dyke later was president and executive director of the society and was instrumental through its four locations — first at the 19th century former home of civil engineer Lawrence Belden Black and then at The Shirt Factory in Glens Falls.

Later the society was located at a former Queensbury firehouse on Sunnyside Road, and currently at a county-owned building on Gurney Lane.

“It was a labor of love, and you could see it on her face each time she talked about the history of the town,” said state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, a former Queensbury supervisor. “I’ve never met anyone that loved the history of the town more than her.”

Even after Van Dyke “retired,” on paper, in 2017, she remained active in the society, making arrangements for Rogers to give her a ride every day the society was open.

“She was in her late 80s, but she didn’t want to miss a day of work,” Rogers said.

“She goes definitely down as one of my best people,” said Queensbury Supervisor John Strough, who worked with Van Dyke on planning the 250th anniversary of Queensbury celebration in 2012, the Warren County bicentennial celebration in 2013, and was co-editor with VanDyke and two others of a book about the history of the Queensbury Union Free School District.

Strough said VanDyke taught him that it is important not to rush historic research.

“It was a lot of hours — but I enjoyed those hours. … She taught me to be a better researcher than I had been,” he said. “She worked tirelessly to promote the history of our town and our country. … Her legacy will be with us forever.”

VanDyke conducted a program through the New York State Association of Public Historians to orient new public historians, said Tisha Dolton, historian at The Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls.

“Marilyn was just so gracious in passing along her knowledge,” she said.

Dolton, formerly Greenwich historian, said Van Dyke taught her the importance of specializing in an aspect of history that one has a passion for, because there is not enough time to become an expert on everything.

“That’s when my research in suffrage started and it’s proceeded over now in Warren County, she said.

Van Dyke was a mentor to many public historians, said Rogers, formerly Malta historian.

“Marilyn was really the one who trained me to be a public historian,” she said. “She was a mentor, a colleague, a best girlfriend.”

She said Van Dyke taught her organizational skills and advised her to start with studying her historical roots.

“The county has lost a significant voice and a significant champion in her death,” said Patrick Dowd, who edited the book “Warren County New York: Its People & Their History Over Time,” which The Warren County Historical Society published in 2009.

Van Dyke was among those who spearheaded the eight-year project.

“So many of these stories were able to be easily accessed rather than being in someone’s note book or in a file folder,” he said.

Dowd, who is related to Van Dyke through marriage, said Van Dyke was a great storyteller.

“She was a beloved family member who always had incredible stories at the ready, not just about family but about the community.”

She was generous about sharing her research, including things she would come across relating to his family history, Dowd said.

“She would pick up tidbits of this and tidbits of that and say, ‘Did you know that?’ and I, invariably, would not.”

Van Dyke was active in numerous history and genealogy organizations and with Girl Scouts.

In 2007, the Adirondack Girl Scout Council honored Van Dyke as a “Women of Distinction.”

In 1997, the New York State Association of Municipal Historians honored her as “Outstanding Historian,” and in 2009 The Chapman museum in Glens Falls honored her for “Outstanding Contributions to Local History.”

The research room at The Warren County Historical Society was named in Van Dyke’s honor.

She was active in the preservation and restoration of the Civil War Soldiers Monument in Glens Falls, and in placing 12 historical markers around Queensbury.

She developed historical exhibits on The Ellis Island Experience, WW II Remembering the Beginning, Brick Manufacturing in Queensbury, Hovey Pond Timeline, Ice Harvesting in Queensbury, Supervisors of Queensbury, Hamlet of Oneida, Jenkins Mills, Waterways of Queensbury, Churches in Queensbury, Age of Transportation Through the Years, and Highways and Byways in Queensbury.