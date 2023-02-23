In 1976, Glens Falls Mayor Robert Cronin and City Attorney Bernard McCann, both prominent Democrats, were on different sides in the Democratic presidential primary.

Cronin was on the primary ballot as a delegate pledged to Henry “Scoop” Jackson and McCann was on the ballot as a delegate pledged to Jimmy Carter.

“Cronin and McCann have been good-naturedly jabbing each other for many weeks,” The Post-Star reported on April 8, 1976.

McCann said in a telephone interview on Monday that it is logical that Cronin supported Jackson.

“He (Cronin) had been a Democrat for a long time,” and Jackson, a U.S. senator from Washington, was more of a party establishment candidate, McCann said. “I just had a feeling about Jimmy Carter.”

McCann reflected on the 1976 campaign as the former president nears the end of his life.

Carter, age 98, began hospice care on Feb. 18.

Both Cronin and McCann lost their respective delegate races, and the two never exchanged harsh words during the campaign, McCann said in a recent telephone interview.

“Between Bob Cronin and I there was never anything but good feeling,” said McCann.

McCann, with his wife, Ann, coordinated Carter’s primary and general election campaigns in Warren County in 1976.

“Oh, it was a hoot,” he said.

Several days before the general election, the local campaign committee bought 5,000 small boxes of peanuts.

Carter, the Georgia governor, was a peanut farmer.

They attached each box of peanuts to a 3x5 index card on which was written a note about voting.

Then they inserted the index cards in copies of a mock newspaper set four years in the future, reporting what supporters anticipated would be positive changes in the county if Carter was elected, and distributed the material door-to-door to homes and apartments.

On Election Day, incumbent Republican Gerald Ford carried GOP-predictable Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties.

In Warren County, Ford led 17,752 votes to 8,273 and in Washington County, 8,911 to 4,707, according to election night returns.

Locally, the race was closest in Saratoga County, where Ford led 37,756 votes to 23,756.

McCann still had reason to celebrate, as Carter won nationally.

“We ended up going to the inauguration — danced at the balls,” he said Monday.

McCann, who had worked on Democratic presidential candidate George McGovern’s campaign in 1972, became interested in Carter in 1974 when The New York Times published a profile story about the Georgia governor who would soon announce his candidacy for president.

“For me, it all started two years before the election,” McCann said. “It just painted a picture of a nice guy.”

McCann said it seemed that Carter’s background as a U.S. Navy nuclear engineer provided him with problem-solving skills.

McCann said he spoke with his brother-in-law, who had the same impression of Carter, and soon after McCann volunteered on Carter’s campaign.

“We started to do some campaign events,” he said.

Before the April primary, McCann brought in Judy Carter, daughter-in-law of Jimmy Carter, to speak at a luncheon at The Queensbury Hotel.

“He’s a different kind of candidate,” she told the about 40 people who attended the luncheon, The Post-Star reported on April 5, 1976.

The “petite, blue-eyed, brunette” who was married to Jack Carter, son of the candidate, said it would be a stretch for Carter to win the most delegates in New York’s primary because he was only on the ballot in 25 of the state’s 39 congressional districts.

In fact, Carter, with 35 delegates, placed third behind Jackson, with 102 delegates, and Morris Udall of Arizona, with 72 delegates.

Another 65 delegates elected were unpledged.

Judy Carter said her father’s platform resonated with voters nationally.

“They want somebody they can trust in the White House,” she said.

A Post-Star editorial on June 21, 1976, praised Carter as a political outsider.

“He is on the verge of the nomination solely because he carried a message the ordinary Democratic voter liked, and not because of any help from the Democratic establishment.”

The closest to Glens Falls that Carter personally campaigned in 1976 was when Carter spoke on April 2 about his experience as a nuclear engineer to about 1,000 students at Union College in Schenectady, The Post-Star reported on April 3.

Chip Carter, another son of the candidate, spoke to students and held a question-and-answer session at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, The Post-Star reported on Oct. 21.

Students at Hague Central School wrote to Carter requesting that he visit the school in northern Warren County, The Post-Star reported on April 16, 1976.

Carter wrote back his regrets that he could not make the visit.

“Thank you very much for your kind invitation to visit the Hague Central School. … I always enjoy meeting and talking with students and young people, and try to do so as often as I possibly can,” Carter wrote. “One of the results of our recent primary victories, however, has been the further crowding of an already tight schedule.”

Hague students were “especially pleased” with receiving a response, even though Carter did not visit.

On the Republican side, Michael Ford, son of Gerald Ford, campaigned in the Glens Falls area on Oct. 30, saying the campaign was “indeed on the move.”

The younger Ford campaigned at the Glens Falls Farmers Market, Glens Falls Republican headquarters, Hudson Falls Republican headquarters, the Scott Paper Co. mill in Fort Edward, and at Aviation Mall in Queensbury, and he spoke at a Warren County Republican Women’s Club luncheon at the Red Coach Grill on Route 9 in Queensbury, where Johnny Rockets is now located.

“It’s almost a dead heat now,” Ford said, citing a newly released Harris Poll.

State Sen. Ronald Stafford, R-Queensbury, and Peter and Priscilla Buckley, children of U.S. Sen. James Buckley, C-N.Y., campaigned along with Ford.

McCann said Carter’s 1980 re-election campaign, when he lost to Ronald Reagan, was run a lot differently than in 1976, using primarily professional organizers instead of volunteers, who knew their respective communities well.

Years later, McCann said he still has great respect for Carter.