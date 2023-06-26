From The Post-Star in 1973 — 50 years ago:

The region was investing in health care 50 years ago.

Glens Falls Hospital officials broke ground on the construction of the west tower.

“This is it,” said hospital administrator William Philion. “We are really starting in earnest now and expect the West Tower to be enclosed before the winter,” The Post-Star reported on June 6.

Hospital officials had been planning and raising funds for seven years for the expansion and renovation project, estimated to cost $17.7 million — the equivalent of $123.2 million in 2023 dollars.

The new tower would house administrative offices, new laboratory, a larger physical therapy department and a new main entrance on the first floor, with 45 additional patient beds in rooms on upper floors.

The second floor of the north wing would be renovated for a new Community Care unit.

The upper portion of Bazinet Street was closed to make room for the construction.

At Granville, Emma Laing Stevens Hospital launched a campaign to raise $500,000 to construct a new building, The Post-Star reported on June 5.

The campaign theme was TEAM — “Together Each Accomplishes Much.”

Hospital employees contributed $10,000 to the campaign.

Education: More than 300 people attended a dinner at the Roaring Brook Dude Ranch to honor Fort Ann Elementary Principal Gordon Streeter who was retiring after more than 30 years with the school district. — June 8

New museum: More than 125 people attended the opening of the new Stony Creek Historical Association Museum on the second floor of Town Hall. — June 9

Prom: Cindy Trunshaw and Jeffrey Thompson were Queen and King of the Chestertown Central School Junior Prom.

The theme was “Bridge Over Troubled Waters.”

The Preludes, a band from Glens Falls, provided music. — June 12

SPAC: Pink Floyd, which had recently released its album “Dark Side of the Moon,” was scheduled to perform June 17 at Saratoga Performing Arts Center. — June 9

Sports trivia: Bob Austin won the Queensbury High School “Spartan Award” for the school’s foremost scholar-athlete. — June 6

On the big screen: Clint Eastwood’s new film “High Plains Drifter” was showing at The Paramount Theatre on Ridge Street in Glens Falls.

“Filled with enough action to satisfy the most demanding western buff while making a bold and unblinking commentary on the prevalence of corruption in the world.” — June 6

Editorial: “The death of E. Leo Spain of Glens Falls last week removed from the local scene a prominent businessman and former civic leader.

“Mr. Spain, in addition to service for a short time as the city’s councilman-at-large in the 1940s, served for 10 years on the important Hudson River Regulating District. … His status as a native Adirondacker, landowner and developer gave him a valuable knowledge of the region’s needs.

“He was known for his business acumen and operated a successful agency for many years.” …

“In retirement he contented himself with enthusiastic rounds of golf at Glens Falls Country Club and was a follower of thoroughbred horse racing, rarely missing a day during the annual Saratoga meeting.” … — June 11

Quotable: “School has only been out for a week or so and already mothers are distressed when they make up the beds around 10 a.m. and find an unemployed teen-ager in it.” — Erma Bombeck’s “At Wit’s End” column, June 11