LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance and Albany Rural Cemetery are co-sponsoring with the French and Indian War Society a program on “Philip Schuyler: His Life, Death and Legacy” next week.

The free presentation is at 11 a.m. on April 22 at the Fort William Henry Conference Center in Lake George. Space is limited, so those planning to attend the program are encouraged to register in advance: info@lakegeorgebattlefield.org.

Historian Michael P. Barrett, a trustee of Albany Rural Cemetery and the featured speaker, will discuss Schuyler’s career as a provincial officer serving the British during the French and Indian War, and as a Major General for George Washington’s Continental Army in the American Revolution.

Schuyler is buried at Albany Rural Cemetery, but Barrett will explain some of the mystery that exists regarding the precise whereabouts of his remains.

Born in Albany to a prominent Dutch family, Schuyler was a member of the civic and social elite, serving as mayor of Albany and representing New York State as a member of the Assembly and the Continental Congress.

He was the state’s first surveyor general and its first U.S. Senator, as well as being one of the original Federalists who supported the ratification of the U.S. Constitution.

He is also well-known for being the father-in-law of Alexander Hamilton. In addition to his achievements, Schuyler was also an enslaver, reportedly the largest owner of enslaved people in the Albany area in the late 1700s.

Historian Bruce Venter, author of "The Battle of Hubbardton" and a trustee of the Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance, spoke about the general in a news release on Thursday.

"The efforts and accomplishments of Albany's General Philip Schuyler, one of the most important Patriots to serve the cause of liberty, are largely unknown or misunderstood today,” he stated. “(he) played a key role in America's victory at Saratoga in 1777 and continued to faithfully serve George Washington, particularly in relations with Native Americans. He was much more than Alexander Hamilton's father-in-law."

Mark Bodnar, President of the Albany Rural Cemetery's Board of Trustees, also offered a comment in the release.

"Albany Rural Cemetery is very proud to be the final resting place of Philip Schuyler and many of his family members. Having them interred in the sacred soil of Albany Rural enriches the historic standing of the Cemetery,” Bodnar said. “Interest in Philip Schuyler and the Schuyler family seems to increase each year."

Kathryn Flacke-Muncil, a founder of the French & Indian War Society at Lake George, and CEO of the Fort William Henry Corporation, also commented.

“We are steeped in history here in Lake George. The story of the American Revolution and Schuyler’s role in it is better known, but it was during the French and Indian War that he forged relationships that helped him later in his life,” Flacke-Muncil said in the release.