GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Community Development Director Patrick Dowd shuddered at the thought of what might have been.

Glens Falls Mayor Henry Heim in 1962 championed a developer’s proposal to buy a section of Crandall Park along Glen Street to construct “the most modern in the nation” Montgomery Ward department store.

“Dear God!” said Dowd, when a Post-Star reporter informed him of the proposal from six decades ago. “Crandall Park is clearly a jewel for the city. It would have changed the entire entrance of the city.”

The short-lived proposal, which did not come to fruition, pitted open space conservationists against tax reduction advocates.

Heim was still defending the proposal after it did not materialize due to public opposition.

“I love a piece of grass and a tree as much as anybody, but I was looking for the interest of most people when I proposed the sale,” Heim said, in a speech to the Glens Falls Lions Club on Oct. 31, 1962.

In hindsight, it is fortunate that the proposal was rejected, said Elizabeth Little Hogan, president of the current Crandall Park Beautification Committee.

“Thank goodness that didn’t happen! What a loss that would have been to our community,” she said. “We use all of the park now, and I’m appreciative to the citizens and leaders that sidelined that proposal.”

Heim was attempting to shore up the city’s tax base at a time when retailers and residents were fleeing the city, and to sustain Crandall Library because The Crandall Trust, the library’s primary funder, had nearly exhausted its endowment fund.

After the death of Henry Crandall in 1913, the Crandall Trust was established to manage his real estate holdings and cash investments, with the proceeds going to maintain Crandall Park and Crandall Library.

City sales tax collections in September 1962 were running about $100,000 behind projections, and the city’s population had decreased by 2,000 people over the past two years.

Crandall Trust had been able to contribute only $2,000 to the library budget in 1962, and might not be able contribute at all in 1963.

That caused the city to cover a $16,000 shortfall in the library’s budget in 1962.

Heim’s proposal would have kept sales tax from the Montgomery Ward store in the city, rather than losing it to Queensbury, and would have increased the city’s property tax base.

The developer offered to pay Crandall Trust $100,000 — the equivalent of $976,305 in 2023 dollars — for a 12-acre parcel, with about 500 feet of Glen Street frontage.

The parcel would have included the land where the Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area is now located as well as a large swath of the present Crandall Park.

The developer also would pay for the development of new tennis courts, new Little League fields and a new cinder running track elsewhere in Crandall Park because they would be displaced by the new commercial development.

Heim announced the plan, which had been rumored for several days, at a Common Council meeting on Sept. 19, 1962.

Heim asked the Common Council to immediately endorse the plan, saying that the proposal “would be out the window by that time” if the council delayed weighing in.

Common Council members insisted on delaying one week before voting on whether to endorse the project.

“Do we owe our allegiance to the Crandall Trust or to the citizens of Glens Falls?” asked Councilman-at-large William Mangine.

City vs. town?

Mangine alleged that the developer was simply trying to pit the city against Queensbury, to see where he could get the best deal.

In fact, the developer had already purchased 20 acres of land from the town of Queensbury at the intersection of Quaker Road and state Route 9, where Northway Plaza is now located and where Montgomery Ward did eventually relocate.

The developer said the land in Queensbury was not necessarily earmarked for Montgomery Ward, and could be developed for other retail use if Montgomery Ward opted for the Crandall Park site.

Montgomery Ward officials said the Crandall Park site was their “first choice” for relocation from downtown.

The proposal sparked immediate controversy.

Charles Sillero, who was in the audience at the Common Council meeting, said the proposal was short-sighted.

“You can multiply commercial spaces and you multiply people, but no one can multiply space,” he said. “Your children and grandchildren will forever brand you.”

John Lynch, also in the audience, however, said the proposal was “a golden opportunity” to keep at least one major retailer in the city.

Lynch said if the city did not get its fiscal situation in order, there would be plenty of vacant downtown buildings that could be demolished to make room for parks.

Post-Star interviews with city residents a few days later turned up the same differences of opinion, depending on where residents lived.

“In taking a sampling of the Glen Street residents’ views on the company’s (Montgomery Ward’s) first choice, they were unanimous in their opinions of the proposal,” The Post-Star reported on Sept. 25, 1962. “They labeled the ideal ‘terrible, horrible and absolutely absurd.’”

Henry Crandall’s will

Some alleged the proposed sale would be a “flagrant violation” of a requirement in Crandall’s will that the property remain parkland.

Residents in other sections of the city, however, said the proposed sale was good common sense from a fiscal perspective.

Some residents said that the city could enhance East Field park to compensate for the loss of Crandall Park space.

Montgomery Ward eventually opted for the Queensbury site, and in August 1964 opened its new store at Northway Plaza. The Montgomery Ward store closed in the plaza in 1981, then had a smaller independently operated catalog store with limited merchandise at the nearby Mark Plaza on Quaker Road, which closed in 1986.

The Montgomery Ward proposal was part of a three-pronged plan to stabilize Crandall Trust, and, in turn, the finances of Crandall Library.

City officials had agreed to buy and protect the rest of the Crandall Park acreage that the developer did not buy, contingent on receiving a state grant.

The state had already turned down a city grant application earlier in 1962 because the grant program was restricted to developing new parks, not sustaining existing ones.

City officials said they would try again in the next round of grant funding.

The third prong was a Crandall Trust offer to sell the Crandall Block downtown, a retail and office complex at the corner of Glen and South streets, to the city for $1, contingent on the city agreeing to increase its contribution to the library by $10,000 annually.

City officials wanted to demolish the complex and redevelop the space for parking.

The city did not follow through with the plan, and in January 1963, the Crandall Trust voted to sell the 19th century landmark complex at public auction.

The complex appeared to be all one massive structure, but was actually a complex of four separate, but connected, buildings.

When fully leased, tenants paid $32,960 in rent annually, about half of which covered property taxes and insurance.

The complex had deteriorated in condition, and, at the time of the decision, the complex was largely vacant except for three tenants in the Glen Street section, which remained on month-to-month leases: National Army Store, Alexander Jewelers and Madden Drug Co.

Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Co., the highest of four bidders, paid $120,000 at auction for the building and property in February 1963.

“We need the space and were delighted to have an opportunity to buy the building. We are committed to the future of the city,” said bank Vice President Robert Larson.

There were 60 bids in total, starting at $45,000.

There were many curiosity seekers at the auction.

More than 100 people packed the Crandall Library auditorium and about 25 more people watched from the hallway.

The building was demolished in August 1963.

It would not be the last redevelopment concept floated for Crandall Park.

In 1963, Nathan Proller, former chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, who would be elected to the state Senate in 1964, suggested locating the campus of Adirondack Community College, now SUNY Adirondack, at Crandall Park.

The fledgling community college, established in 1961, had been operating out of a building on the border of Hudson Falls and Kingsbury.

“It is doubtful that the trustees could hope to find a more ideal setting with both water and sewer services readily available. To me, it seems to be a natural location readily available to both Warren and Washington counties,” Proller wrote in a letter to the ACC Board of Trustees, a copy of which he released to local newspapers. “It would seem that a college with recreational facilities would live up to the hopes of Mr. Crandall in making available this land.”

Proller’s suggestion did not gain traction, and ACC eventually located its campus at its current location off Bay Road in Queensbury.

In 1966, the city paid the Crandall Trust $482,960 to purchase about 120 acres of Crandall Park, at the same time the Glens Falls YMCA paid $20,000 to purchase 4.83 acres of Crandall Park land to construct a new YMCA facility.

A state grant paid 75% of the city’s cost.

The sale of Crandall Park, coupled with the earlier sale of the Crandall Block in downtown, enabled Crandall Trust to change its focus from real estate management to investment management.

Over the years, the endowment fund has grown to the point where, this year, Crandall Trust contributed $120,000 toward the library budget.

Even adjusted for inflation, that is a far cry from the $2,000 — the equivalent of $19,786 in 2023 dollars — that the Crandall Trust contributed in 1962.

“It was almost accidental foresight,” said current Library Director Kathy Naftaly. “Their growth in that ability to support our services makes an immense amount of difference.”

Naftaly said the Crandall Trust has become a dependable source of revenue.

“It’s historically important because it’s a straight-line contribution of Henry Crandall’s vision,” she said.

