GLENS FALLS — The Chapman Museum announced the acquisition of a collection of Broncho Charlie Miller artifacts and the opportunity for members of the community to “adopt” the works.

The collection, which includes wooden carvings of animals, people, model wagons and religious figures, will be exhibited in “Broncho Charlie, Unbridled” at the Museum from June 3 through Sept. 10.

“This exhibition will chronicle the exciting life and journey of Broncho Charlie through objects, photographs and records,” said Nicole Herwig, executive director of The Chapman, in a press release.

Charles Mortimer Miller (1850-1955) — best known as Broncho Charlie — lived a long and adventurous life, the stories of which begin when he was an 8-year-old boy taming wild horses to earn a living. Born in New York City, Miller and his brother were in and out of foster care and reform school before their ages were even in the double digits. Their parents sent them to “school ship,” where they would serve as free labor to the captain. The eight-month journey left from New York City, traveled via Cape Horn, South America, and was nearing its destination of California when the brothers jumped off the ship and swam ashore. His brother was captured and sent back to New York, but Miller escaped and started his journey in the West.

At age 11, he was the last and youngest Pony Express Rider before the service closed. He traveled with Buffalo Bill Cody’s Wild West Show as “The Most Famous Broncho Buster in the West”; was a circus provider; trained horses for President Teddy Roosevelt; was an Army dispatch rider; and a range war fighter storied to have ridden with Jesse James and General Custer.

In 1889, he met and married Glens Falls native Carrie Potter. The couple moved to Glens Falls, where Miller spent his most prolific years. He worked and raised his children in the city and is buried here.

The collection comprises more than 200 objects and was acquired from Rebecca Masland, an antiques dealer who purchased it in 1969 and kept it in an armoire in her shop. The Chapman was loaned the collection in 1998 for an exhibition, then put in storage.

“The Chapman jumped at the opportunity to bring the collection home to Glens Falls for good,” Herwig said. “This collection is of great value to our community, as the objects together recount the story of an exciting life of local provenance.”

As part of the Museum’s effort to process and store the collection, The Chapman offers opportunity for the objects to be “adopted.” Those interested can fund a piece and have their name included in the label every time it is on view.

“This is a wonderful way for our community to invest in preserving local history and celebrate one of the region’s many colorful characters,” Herwig said.

Items are available for adoption now and can be previewed at https://www.32auctions.com/BronchoCharlieCollection.

For more information about The Chapman Museum, visit www.ChapmanMuseum.org.