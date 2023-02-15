MOREAU — Sacré bleu! Not only was Tuesday St. Valentine's Day, it also marked the 260th birthday of General Jean Victor Marie Moreau, the charismatic Frenchman for whom the town of Moreau was named.

"Not much is known of this distinguished French gentleman, however it is known that he came to this area in 1804 and that the people who settled the town were so impressed with the 'visiting Frenchman, General Jean Victor Moreau, since his lasting impression endowed the town with his name,' and thus the town of Moreau was born," reads a short explanation on the town's website.

To commemorate the namesake's birth date, Moreau Town Historian Brigid Martin donned a replica French military uniform during Tuesday's Town Board meeting.

"He was a French general, and he fought with Napoleon until Napoleon took a turn and then he was allegedly in a conspiracy to kill Napoleon," Martin explained. "They went through a whole big trial and everything, and instead of executing him at the end, they exiled (Moreau) to America."

According to a Britannica article, Victor Moreau was born Feb. 14, 1763, in Morlaix, France. His father was a lawyer who discouraged his son from entering the military and insisted he pursue a law degree instead. In 1788, while attending law school in Rennes, Moreau led a student riot to protest King Louis XVI’s attempts to restrict the authority of the French Supreme Courts. When the full French Revolution broke out in 1789, Moreau jumped at the opportunity to fight for his Republican values.

Moreau rose in the ranks of the new French Army and participated in the military coup that brought Napoleon Bonaparte to power. Bonaparte rewarded Moreau by giving him command of the Rhine Army and troops in the Helvetic Republic. Moreau won a decisive battle over the Austrians, causing them to surrender.

Jealous that Moreau had brokered peace, and not Napoleon, Bonaparte's wife, Josephine, began smearing the general, leading him to again rail against the ruling class. In 1804, Moreau was arrested for engaging in a plot to overthrow Bonaparte and emigrated to the fledgling America to escape French tyranny.

Later, he was called in to fight against Bonaparte's forces in Germany. He was wounded in the Battle of Dresden and died from his injuries several weeks later on Sept. 3, 1813.

There are scant records of Moreau's time in the area, but Martin said she's read accounts of his reputation of fighting for liberty against all oppressors even his own countrymen, making him a hero to the people.

"They really love that here's this, you know, (fighter) for liberty, and he fought Napoleon, so they were like, 'yay,'" she said.

With America's Semiquincentennial (250th anniversary) coming in 2026, Martin said she's hard at work making preparations for the area to celebrate its revolutionary history. And hopes to shed more light on Moreau's legacy.

"I have a fellow coming from Geneseo," she said. "We're gonna be able to have one come this summer to help do research so we can maybe apply for different historic markers and things like that."

But for now, Martin said she's happy just to spread the word by dressing the part.

"Everybody's really liked it, so I'm glad I did it," she added. "Part of being a municipal historian is you have to educate and tell people about history, so I figured what better way to do it."