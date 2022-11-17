A strong, 'Iron Clad' business: In 1893, cement plant became big part of industrial center of Glens Falls

The Morning Star of Glens Falls on Dec. 14, 1893, updated readers on the status of a major economic development project.

“Work on the buildings of the Glens Falls Cement Company is about to be completed,” the paper reported.

Ironically, Stephen Goodman, one of the initiators of the new local industry, would unexpectedly die of a heart attack at 5:30 that evening. The 75-year-old had been out on the streets around town as usual the day before his death, The Morning Star reported on Dec. 15.

Goodman, who together with Frank Wait, spearheaded development of the Glens Falls Portland Cement Co., did not live to see the plant on Warren Street begin operation in early 1894.

But his entrepreneurial vision for a new local industry would survive for more than 125 years, until now.

Lehigh Hanson, the current operator, announced Wednesday it will close the plant next year. Production will be shut down in phases during 2023.

The closing will end local production of the “Iron Clad” brand, which contributed, along with the paper, garment and insurance industries, to the fame of Glens Falls as a late 19th and early 20th century manufacturing center.

“Glens Falls has many claims to fame, but in the construction and building industry, it is best known as the home of the Glens Falls Portland Cement Company,” the company advertised in the March 1, 1951, issue of The Post-Star.

The Coal Trade Journal, in an 1895 article about industry in Glens Falls, praised the cement company as a new contributor to a diverse local economy.

“The Glens Falls Portland Cement Company’s ‘Iron Clad’ brand of Portland Cement is adding largely to the reputation of the place, demonstrating to the world that the best Portland cement can be produced in this country,” the trade journal reported in the article republished Oct. 1, 1895, in The Morning Star.

The ”Iron Clad” brand, and its logo featuring an image of a battleship, conveyed a message of strength and durability.

“This has been used, I believe, since the plant started and the seal of the company is on each brand, paper or cloth, and in the days of wood barrels a seal printed on paper was posted on the barrel head,” Francis Bayle, a longtime company executive, wrote in a 1949 history of the company. “The seal depicts an iron clad battleship of the type of the turn of the century and well-illustrated the fact that the concrete made from this cement was equal to the newly found armor of the iron clad ships of that time. The comparison was very well applied.”

Foreign competition was a big factor in the early cement industry.

On Sept. 15, 1893, The Morning Star reported that representatives of U.S. cement companies urged the House Ways and Means Committee to continue full tariffs on cement imported into the United States.

“This is another industry in which Glens Falls is interested,” the paper reported.

The new Glens Falls Portland Cement Co. was organized on July 8, 1893, with William W. Maclay as president, Goodman as vice president, John K. Parry as secretary and Albert W. Sherman as treasurer.

The cement company was the link in a triangle of local industries.

It expanded the market for the local Jointa Lime Co. and used scrap wood from local sawmills as a fuel source.

Eventually, the cement company opened its own quarry in Moreau.

The Glens Falls Portland Cement Company marketed its wood-burned lime as superior to traditional coal-burned lime, according to the local history book “Bridging the Years,” published in 1978 by the Glens Falls Historical Association.

“As Pittsburgh became the steel foundry of America because of its iron and coal side by side, Glens Falls was almost unrivaled with its pure limestone deposits next to huge supplies of waste from lumber mills to provide abundant and cheap fuel,” the book explained.

Early on, the company shipped its product to market via barges on the Feeder and Champaign canals.

Goodman, who spearheaded development of the cement company, had been a major investor in Jointa Lime since 1873.

The Bolton Landing native had business interests in the retail, lumber, lime and banking industries. He was Glens Falls village president in 1865, and Queensbury supervisor in 1882 and 1883, regarded as “one of the most satisfying officials ever holding that post,” according to the book “Glens Falls: The ‘Empire City,’” published in 1908.

He was also an active member of First Presbyterian Church who raised money to build a new church building after a major fire.