Historical society will hold annual meeting at Skene Manor

WHITEHALL — The 82nd annual meeting of the Washington County Historical Society will take place Oct. 29 at Skene Manor, 8 Potter Terrace. Coffee hour will begin at 10 a.m. The business meeting will follow at 10:30 ending with awards.

The program, “Philip Skene and the Battle of Bennington,” by David Pitlyk will begin at 11:45 a.m.

Pitlyk is the interpretive programs assistant at Bennington Battlefield and has seven years of service with NYS Parks. He previously held the position of interpretations coordinator at the museum ship USS Slater. He has a bachelor of arts in history and master’s in secondary education from the University at Albany.

Philip Skene was on a course to become one of the most prominent citizens of the province of New York. Returning from Great Britain as the newly appointed “Lieutenant Governor of the Fort of Ticonderoga and Crown Point” in 1775, he already claimed a vast acreage around present-day Whitehall.

The events of the American Revolution would forever alter his fortunes. When Lt. Col. Baum was ordered by General Burgoyne to march to Bennington in 1777, Skene would accompany him as a follower of the British army. Such was his reputation that many patriots assumed that Skene was in command of Crown Forces there.

Pitlyk’s presentation investigates Skene with special emphasis on one of the defining moments of his life, the Battle of Bennington. Pitlyk will explain more about this influential man, his role in the battle and his ultimate downfall.

Skene Manor is a Victorian Gothic-style mansion that sits on property once owned by Philip Skene, founder of Whitehall (formerly Skenesborough). It was purchased in 1867 by New York State Supreme Court Judge Joseph H. Potter (1821-1902). Potter built the mansion on the property over two years at a cost of $25,000 and named it “Mountain Terrace.” The building is constructed of gray sandstone quarried from Skene Mountain by stone cutters from Italy.

The house was renamed Skene Manor when it became a restaurant in 1946. In the mid-1990s, Skene Manor Preservation, Inc., a volunteer organization was formed and took on the task of restoring and maintaining Skene Manor.

For more information, contact the Washington County Historical Society from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday or Friday at 518-747-9108.

The program is open to the public at no charge. The presentation will be held in the meeting room on the second floor, and there is no elevator. Donations will gladly be accepted. Preregistration is not required.