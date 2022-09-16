Historical society to show photos of Glens Falls and Queensbury ‘Now and Then’

GF, Queensbury photos displayed

GLENS FALLS — The Warren County Historical Society will host “Now and Then: Glens Falls and Queensbury,” presented by Bob Bayle and Andrea Matte, based on their book of the same name, at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the third floor courtroom at Glens Falls City Hall.

Published by WCHS earlier in 2021 following a successful exhibition at the Chapman Museum, “Now and Then” contains 260 photos detailing the changes Glens Falls and Queensbury have gone through over the years. Bayle and Matte will discuss their research, the process of choosing the photographs to include, and bits of local history they learned along the way. Books will be available for purchase at $25 each.

Bayle is a local history researcher and photographer. Matte is an avid collector of local historical postcards and ephemera. The duo previously collaborated with former Chapman Museum Director Tim Weidner in 2012 on “Queensbury and Glens Falls,” part of the popular Arcadia Publishing Postcard History Series. Bayle and Matte are members of the society and natives of the area.

This event is free and open to the public.

—Post-Star staff report