Historical society seeks submissions for 'Warren County Voices' project

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Historical Society is seeking submissions for “Warren County Voices,” a historical memoirs writing project that will culminate in a book to be published in early 2023.

Those interested are asked to write about their recollections of growing up or living in Warren County.

Submissions must be emailed in a Word Document format to publications@wcnyhs.org or execdir@wcnyhs.org by Dec 31.

Writings should preferably be one to five pages, no more than 10 pages, according to a news release. Writing and editing support will be provided.

The mission of the nonprofit WCHS is to preserve and promote the history and heritage of the Warren County region.

Chartered in 1997 by the New York State Education Department, the society is located at 50 Gurney Lane, Queensbury, and offers a museum, historical programs, a resource center, a book and gift shop, historical and genealogical research, archives and collections, publishing of local history, a student internship program and historic preservation advocacy.

Open hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

Call 518-743-0734 for more information. Visit society's Facebook page or website at wcnyhs.org.

