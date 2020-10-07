Historical society, Fort Ticonderoga team up to present online workshop for teachers

The Warren County Historical Society is partnering with Fort Ticonderoga to offer “National History Day: Online Workshop for Teachers,” from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.

The free program is made possible in part by a grant from the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership.

National History Day encourages students in grades 6-12 to explore local, state, national and world history. After selecting a historical topic that relates to an annual theme, students conduct research by using libraries, archives, museums and oral history interviews.

They analyze and interpret their findings, draw conclusions about their topics’ significance in history, and create final projects that present their work. These projects can then be entered into a series of competitions, from the local to national level, where they are evaluated by professional historians and educators.

Any teachers wishing to participate should email Rich Strum at Fort Ti at rstrum@fort-ticonderoga.org and include their name, along with the grade level and school where they teach.

