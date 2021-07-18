Historical interpreter brings Fort Edward's past to life through walking tours

FORT EDWARD — Paul Stillman crunched across the grass in the State Street Burying Ground to point out where the Champlain Canal used to run alongside the cemetery.
“If these trees could talk,” Stillman said. “They could tell you a lot. These trees have to be at least 200 years old.”
Stillman, a historical interpreter, gave a walking tour of Fort Edward’s Historical District on Wednesday evening, a tour he plans to repeat throughout the summer, a program offered by the Old Fort House Museum.
The museum is also offering a new Spirited House Tour and an Evening Spectral Tour.
The museum campus at 29 Lower Broadway is open from 1 to 4 p.m. daily.
A schedule of tours — which cost $15 — can be found at www.oldforthousemuseum.com.
Stillman gave his first tour of the season Wednesday evening, dressed in 18th century garb, which included a silk waistcoat, striped linen shirt, a black French and Indian War tricorn hat and a “very French” black silk scarf.
A knife hung around his neck in case he ran into any ne’er-do-wells or savages as he walked the historic district.
The tour started at the Old Fort House Museum, which Stillman said is haunted by spirits of old circus clowns.
The structure was once visited by George Washington in 1783 while he was on tour of battlefields in the region. Benjamin Franklin, “Mad Anthony” Wayne and Benedict Arnold also visited the house.
Broadway was once known as Lydius Street, named for John Henry Lydius, the Dutchman from Albany who established the first trading post on the upper Hudson River in Fort Edward.
State Street in the village of Fort Edward was once the old Champlain Canal.
“When they filled the canal in and they started building the houses, they took the tombstones from the cemetery," Stillman said. "And most of the houses here, the cellar floors are tombstones.”
From the cemetery, you can see the old aqueduct and viaduct, the former 1800s grist mill, and Argyle Street where the family of Solomon Northup ("Twelve Years a Slave") lived.
The State Street Burying Ground was given to the Fort Edward district by Henry Cuyler, husband of Catherine Lydius, the daughter of John Henry Lydius. The oldest readable stone is that of Mary Franklin, who died in 1797.
The tour continues in a loop covering stories like the Maggie Horrigan murder in 1890, the building of the railroad, the Fort Edward Historical Association at the Morrill Grace House, built in 1842, and the Wing House at 79 Broadway. The tour ends at what would have been the fort grounds, near the Anvil Inn restaurant.