Historical interpreter brings Fort Edward's past to life through walking tours

The structure was once visited by George Washington in 1783 while he was on tour of battlefields in the region. Benjamin Franklin, “Mad Anthony” Wayne and Benedict Arnold also visited the house.

Broadway was once known as Lydius Street, named for John Henry Lydius, the Dutchman from Albany who established the first trading post on the upper Hudson River in Fort Edward.

State Street in the village of Fort Edward was once the old Champlain Canal.

“When they filled the canal in and they started building the houses, they took the tombstones from the cemetery," Stillman said. "And most of the houses here, the cellar floors are tombstones.”

From the cemetery, you can see the old aqueduct and viaduct, the former 1800s grist mill, and Argyle Street where the family of Solomon Northup ("Twelve Years a Slave") lived.

The State Street Burying Ground was given to the Fort Edward district by Henry Cuyler, husband of Catherine Lydius, the daughter of John Henry Lydius. The oldest readable stone is that of Mary Franklin, who died in 1797.