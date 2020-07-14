Historic Underground Railroad sign removed for safekeeping in Kingsbury

The sign will probably be replaced with a plastic replica, said Mead, and a historical marker will be added next to the new sign explaining the history.

The future of the real sign will depend on who owns it, which is still a subject of debate. Most of those interviewed believe the sign belongs to Donnelly’s brother, John Donnelly, because it sits on his private property.

“It's our understanding that the owner of the property would be the owner of the sign,” Kingsbury Supervisor Dana Hogan said in an email. “We don't have any clear records that I'm aware of that the town ever installed or has maintained the sign in recent history. That being said, we certainly recognize the historical significance of the sign and hope the new owner maintains and preserves it. It's my further understanding that is their intent.”

Mead said he hopes to persuade Donnelly to put the sign in a museum. He said the sign could also be displayed at the Town Hall. The sign is an important piece of Kingsbury history, he said.

“Many people were abolitionists in this whole county,” Mead said. “All they had to do was get up to good old Whitehall … and from there, they can catch a canal boat or something up north to Canada.”