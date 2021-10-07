Historic Saranac Lake gets $70,000

SARANAC LAKE — Historic Saranac Lake has been awarded $70,000 in state and federal grants to recuperate from the coronavirus pandemic, support its ongoing “Pandemic Perspectives” exhibit and produce a new film, showing the history of the region.
The money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan stimulus package — $50,000 of it funneled through the National Endowment for the Humanities and $20,000 through New York Humanities.
Film
A portion of the $50,000 grant will go toward producing a new short film on the history of the region to be shown to visitors at the museum.
Historic Saranac Lake’s director, Amy Catania, described the region as the land inside the Saranac Lake school district, which is the largest, geographically, in the state.
The film will include a segment on the history of Indigenous peoples who lived here for thousands of years before white settlers arrived.
“In the past, we have failed to present this history in any meaningful way, and it’s time to make a change,” she said in a statement.
Six Nations Iroquois Cultural Center co-owner John Fadden will consult on this part of the film, which Catania said will be a starting point for learning about local indigenous history.
The film will be directed by local filmmaker Kirk Sullivan, who owns Bing Bang Boom, a commercial video production company on Main Street. Sullivan has directed feature films and worked on ad campaigns for Disney and President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign.
Reflection, recovery
Some of the $20,000 NYH grant will go toward online and in-person events for the organization’s “Pandemic Perspectives” exhibit.
Panels for the exhibit were installed at the museum this summer and will be up through next year. The exhibit and events focus on pandemics, from tuberculosis to COVID-19.
Tuberculosis was already a big part of the museum’s stories, as the building it occupies was once the Saranac Laboratory, the first TB research center in the country. It was built in 1894 by Edward Livingston Trudeau, who made Saranac Lake the base for his research on and treatment of the disease.
“The humanities grants will underwrite expanded programs and support our general operations as we bounce back from the economic damage caused by the pandemic,” Historic Saranac Lake board President Amy Jones wrote in a statement.
Catania said the organization was hit hard economically by the pandemic, as many other museums were. The museum was closed to the public, the gift shop was dark and fundraisers were canceled. Staffing was cut back.
Historic Saranac Lake opened the laboratory museum in 2009, and in 2019, bought Trudeau’s home and medical office next door with plans to expand.
“The Trudeau Building provides the space to tell a broader story beyond the story of tuberculosis, and to discuss the important history of TB more in-depth and in context,” Catania said.
The cost of the expansion is estimated at $4.1 million. The funds from the American Rescue Plan will not be used toward this project, Catania said. The museum’s own fundraising campaign has raised $2.2 million thus far.