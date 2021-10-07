Historic Saranac Lake gets $70,000

The film will be directed by local filmmaker Kirk Sullivan, who owns Bing Bang Boom, a commercial video production company on Main Street. Sullivan has directed feature films and worked on ad campaigns for Disney and President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign.

Reflection, recovery

Some of the $20,000 NYH grant will go toward online and in-person events for the organization’s “Pandemic Perspectives” exhibit.

Panels for the exhibit were installed at the museum this summer and will be up through next year. The exhibit and events focus on pandemics, from tuberculosis to COVID-19.

Tuberculosis was already a big part of the museum’s stories, as the building it occupies was once the Saranac Laboratory, the first TB research center in the country. It was built in 1894 by Edward Livingston Trudeau, who made Saranac Lake the base for his research on and treatment of the disease.

“The humanities grants will underwrite expanded programs and support our general operations as we bounce back from the economic damage caused by the pandemic,” Historic Saranac Lake board President Amy Jones wrote in a statement.