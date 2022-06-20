Historic preservation awards presented in Washington County

FORT EDWARD — William Nikas recalls riding the birdcage elevator at the old Masonic Temple building in Hudson Falls when he was just 5 years old.

“It opened up into the fifth floor and there was this magnificent room, chandeliers, a stage at the end, and there was Santa Claus,” Nikas said. “So little Billy Nikas went up and got his gift from Santa Claus, and that started a memory that I never forgot.”

Many years later, Nikas purchased that building and restored it, turning it into what is now the Sandy Hill Arts Center. He received a Historic Preservation Award last month from the Washington County Historical Society for his restoration efforts.

The historical society presented four Historic Preservation Awards at the Canal Street Marketplace in Fort Edward on May 26.

Winners included Nikas as well as Mike Dickinson and Pete Williams for the rescue of the Canal Street Marketplace, William Cormier for preservation of the Revolutionary War Cemetery in Salem, and Ken Gottry and Sarah Ashton for the restoration of the Victorian footbridge in Cambridge.

The building that is now the Canal Street Marketplace in Fort Edward originally sat in Fort Ann, but was moved around 1900 when the Champlain Barge Canal was built, said R. Paul McCarty, the Fort Edward historian.

It was used as a woodshop until about 1979, and the building became surplus property and was used for storage. Talks of restoring the old canal barn started after 1994.

Construction began in 2015 through the support of grants and community volunteers, and the Canal Street Marketplace opened on Oct. 8, 2016.

“One of the top priorities for the marketplace is promoting community wellness and betterment, something that has been shown by their use as well as the events they host,” McCarty said. “The weekly market gives community members a place to meet and socialize while they’re also promoting local businesses.”

Technically called the “Pioneer Cemetery,” the Revolutionary War Cemetery in Salem is called that because 105 Revolutionary War soldiers are buried there.

When William Cormier was appointed Salem town and village historian in 1984, he approached the village about his concerns about dead trees in the cemetery. He has worked tirelessly since to find ways to preserve the stones in the cemetery, which is now on the Historic National Register.

“I call the cemetery, ‘history in stone,’” Cormier said.

The Victorian footbridge is known by those in Cambridge as the “little green bridge." But it has a big history.

“In the late 1800s, Jerome Bonaparte (J.B.) Rice has built his seed company into the second largest in America,” explained historian Ken Gottry. “Entry to the seed house was down a dusty and often muddy driveway.”

In 1890, Rice built the footbridge over the Owl Kill to make it easier and cleaner for people to get into the seed house.

“The bridge, it’s in the center of the village right on Main Street,” Gottry said. “Its beauty is enjoyed by people passing by but also by people who stop to sit on the bridge and think about the life in Cambridge over the previous 130 years.”

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.