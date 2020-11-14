Historic Glens Falls building wins preservation award

GLENS FALLS — A 19th century building that was once slated to be demolished by the city has been awarded an Excellence in Historic Preservation award by the Preservation League of New York State last week after undergoing extensive rehab work.
The historic building at 5 Culvert St. was at one time a safety concern for city officials, who in 2017 solicited bids to demolish the tiny brick house fearing it would collapse after years of neglect.
Contractors were not allowed to enter the building when demolishing bids were being collected due to safety concerns.
The building is on the state and national register of historic places and was once the offices of Dr. James Ferguson in 1870. It’s the third smallest house in the city at 627 square feet and is known for its high French Second Empire style peaks.
But before the building could be demolished, Darren and Lisa Tracy, the owners of West Branch Engineering and Consulting in Saratoga Springs, struck a deal with the city at the 11th hour to purchase the building for $1 and began an extensive rehabilitation that involved nearly a dozen contractors and took nearly three years to complete.
“This project proves that small projects can have a big impact, and though it was a true team effort to get the job done, it is a reminder that individuals have the power to make real positive change for the communities they care about,” Jay DiLorenzo, president of the Preservation League, said in a statement.
The project was supported by state and federal historic tax credits.
In a statement, Darren Tracy said the project will allow people to look into the past.
"People like old buildings," he said, "They are a glimpse into the past and remind us of our mortality."
