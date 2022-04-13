Historian writes new book about Salem

SALEM — He isn’t a Salem native, but William “Al” Cormier is the utmost expert on all things Salem.

Born in 1936, the longtime historian was actually raised in Leominster, Massachusetts. After serving in the Army and getting an education at Cornell, he came to Salem looking for a teaching job.

He was an educator for 34 years — seven as an English and history teacher and 27 years as Salem Central School’s high school principal.

“My father loved history,” Cormier said. “My family background is French Acadia. The Acadians were the initial pioneers in what they called New France in Acadia, which is now Nova Scotia. He was always telling us tales about our ancestors, the early pioneers.”

Cormier, currently the Salem deputy historian, has spent decades preserving the history of Salem and has written a number of articles and books about his adopted hometown.

He has just released his latest book, “The Heart of Salem,” which chronicles Salem from its origins to 2009.

“I guess I was just looking at all the things that I had written over the years and decided maybe it would be nice to put them all under one cover,” he said. “But that’s not all of them. Basically what’s here is what has not been printed in some other form in some other way.”

The book is available by calling Cormier at 518-854-3527. The softcover book costs $34.95, and the hardcover — which is still being printed — costs $60. All proceeds from book sales will go to the restoration of the Salem Revolutionary War Cemetery.

The book’s 414 pages contain 60 articles and 102 photographs of interesting history, significant people and events, arts and entertainment, memorable tales, war experiences, and everyday living, as well as commerce, education, farming and natural disasters.

“It’s a compilation of events, genealogy and people,” he said. “I stress the Williams family, the Audubon family and the Fitch family, because those were three prominent families in Salem.”

The wealthy Williams family was involved in local and national politics. Descendants of naturalist and bird illustrator John James Audubon lived in Salem. Asa Fitch Jr. was a prominent historian and entomologist.

The last pages of the book are stories from people growing up in both the village of Salem and on farms during the first half of the 20th century.

“I put those in there last because they took us into the 20th century, and those stories were funny and interesting,” Cormier said.

Other sections of the book contain stories about ghosts, murders and plagues.

“I wanted it to be, in a way, like a ‘Reader’s Digest,’” Cormier said. “You can sit down and read it, put it down and come back to it later. You shouldn’t have to read it cover to cover. Just a fun book, I hope, for people.”

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

