Historian humanizes Salem's history in new book

GRANVILLE — Salem historian William “Al” Cormier’s new book, “The Heart of Salem,” tells many stories, by turns happy, sad, scary and outrageous.

“People had lives,” Cormier told an audience at the Slate Valley Museum on Saturday afternoon. “They’re important because they made things go.”

Unlike 19th century county histories, which listed prominent people and their associations but few personal details, Cormier’s book looks at “the effect of people’s character and the effect they have on other people,” he said.

As one example, Cormier cited Eddie Collins, a Salem boy who joined the U.S. Army fresh out of high school in 1944. He was killed in the Battle of the Bulge in January 1945.

“Eddie did not die in vain,” Cormier said. A popular Salem student and football star, “his character rubbed off on people.”

Frankie Collins, another World War II soldier, lived to receive his Medal of Honor from President Harry S Truman. As a farmer, Collins could have taken a deferment from military service but enlisted “because my country needs me.” In France, Collins made a solo attack on a company of Germans that was threatening his troops and saved an injured soldier under fire, Cormier said.

One of the outrageous stories is the history of slavery in Washington County, Cormier said. The census of 1790 listed several slaves in the Salem area. As sentiment against slavery grew, most were freed in the early 1800s, Cormier said. Many former slaves stayed in the area — “they had no place else to go,” he said. Recently, Cormier helped another historian locate his African-American ancestors in Salem’s Revolutionary War and Evergreen cemeteries.

Salem boomed during the 19th century when it was a rail yard for the Troy and Rutland Railroad. The line carried agricultural commodities and slate and marble from local quarries. As the halfway point between Troy and Rutland, Salem supplied coal and water to steam locomotives, had repair shops, and stored ice so milk could be kept fresh during shipment. The railroad had another good time during World War II, even adding passenger service, but “Henry Ford killed it” with his automobiles, Cormier said. Although the tracks north of Salem are gone, the Batten Kill Railroad continues to operate between southern Salem and Eagle Bridge, transporting feed and fertilizer and occasionally logs.

Part of Cormier’s lecture was devoted to David Allen Russell, a Salem native who rose from a not-very-successful West Point cadet to a Union brigadier general during the Civil War.

Russell was a “soldier’s soldier who led from the front,” Cormier said. Russell died from a combination of Confederate fire and Union shrapnel during the Battle of Opequon, also known as the Third Battle of Winchester, Virginia. “Gen. Russell took command when the other generals had been killed,” Cormier said. Although Russell also met his end, “he saved the day.”

Cormier said he treasures the private collections of newspaper clippings, funny sayings and photographs that he finds during his research.

“We are rugged people,” he said. “The good, bad and humorous keep us going.”

“The Heart of Salem” can be ordered from Cormier at 518-854-3527. The paperback edition costs $34.95 and the hardcover is priced at $60. Proceeds go to the restoration of Salem’s Revolutionary War Cemetery.

Museum associate Wendy Bordwell recorded Cormier’s lecture for the museum’s archives and YouTube channel. The pandemic forced the museum to close its doors temporarily, but the museum’s staff was able to develop its digital offerings.

“Adding a virtual component has opened doors for us,” Bordwell said.

Museum members who live out of state or in other countries can now attend events online, she said. Executive Director Sarah Kijowski is working on tablets that can be loaded with programs and information for sharing at nursing homes and senior centers.

The museum has a schedule of historical presentations, arts and crafts workshops, and other events planned for the remainder of its 2022 season. For more information, visit www.slatevalleymuseum.org.

