Transfer station fire

A smoky fire damaged a building and vehicles at the Hiram Hollow transfer station in Wilton in June. The transfer station has reopened. 

 Courtesy of WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13

WILTON — The Hiram Hollow transfer station at 100 Washburn Road reopened earlier this month after a fire closed it in June last year.

General Manager Joseph Girard Jr. said Friday that fire investigators said the cause was inconclusive, but it was not suspicious.

“It’s all brand new and ready to go to serve the community,” Girard said.

The transfer station is operated by Casella Waste Systems and takes regular, permitted municipal solid waste, recycling, construction and demolition materials and yard waste. It does not take hazardous or liquid waste.

Girard said it’s a convenient place for community residents and area businesses and municipalities to drop off their recyclables and waste. From there, trucks offload the materials for final destinations, which include landfills, recycling plants and incinerators.

The hours of the transfer station are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday.

