WILTON — The Hiram Hollow transfer station at 100 Washburn Road reopened earlier this month after a fire closed it in June last year.
General Manager Joseph Girard Jr. said Friday that fire investigators said the cause was inconclusive, but it was not suspicious.
“It’s all brand new and ready to go to serve the community,” Girard said.
The transfer station is operated by Casella Waste Systems and takes regular, permitted municipal solid waste, recycling, construction and demolition materials and yard waste. It does not take hazardous or liquid waste.
Girard said it’s a convenient place for community residents and area businesses and municipalities to drop off their recyclables and waste. From there, trucks offload the materials for final destinations, which include landfills, recycling plants and incinerators.
The hours of the transfer station are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Glad they have reopened. I have been looking forward to it. Unfortunately the new fees have skyrocketed. Double the cost per ton and the minimum tripled!
Too expensive for my small dump runs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.