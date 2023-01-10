Hiland Park opens golf course until next big snowstorm

GLENS FALLS — With the recent above-average temperatures, Hiland Park Country Club in Queensbury opened its doors to golfers last Thursday and will keep them open until the next significant snowstorm.

Matt Caimano of Queensbury was on the greens over the weekend with his son and was ecstatic at the chance to bring out the clubs.

He added that it’s very rare for courses to be open and functional at this time of year for obvious reasons — the weather.

“My son and I went out and we didn’t take anything too seriously because the conditions were, quite frankly, not great at all,” he said.

Caimano added that is to be expected for off-season tee times.

“The fairways were very wet. Most of the sand traps were unplayable, so it wasn’t normal but it was fun to get out there on Jan. 7 and actually play nine holes of golf,” he said.

The course currently runs on a first-come, first-served basis.

Hiland Park is even renting out carts to golfers if the weather is cooperative on any given day for $30 or $20 for those who prefer to walk. Caimano said one thing that kept the game light were the ponds.

“Even though the weather has been mild, the small ponds on the course are all frozen. My son hit a ball on the 15th hole into the pond and we watched it just roll across the ice,” he said. “I hit a ball on 18 into a pond that just rolled across the ice. It was a little different to look out on the pond and see the ball sitting on top of the ice. Everyone was too afraid to go out and get the ball because the ice wasn’t that thick.”

Hiland Park General Manager Dan Flores said Caimano was one of 150 players that were lined up at the country club’s doors on Saturday. In no way is the course in perfect condition, but he’s glad to see golfers enjoying the sport for fun.

“The course was wet with the rain leading up to Saturday. One of the big things we wanted was to get the golf carts out, and we roped off the wet areas for those who can’t walk,” he said.

When asked for his thoughts if someone told him 10 years ago he would be golfing in January, Caimano chuckled and said he would have thought he was in Florida.

“I never would have thought we would play golf in the Glens Falls and Queensbury area on Jan. 7. Sure we’ve had some mild winters but most courses still won’t open if that’s the case. It’s a combination of facts. One, we had the weather where you could do it. Two, someone was willing to open a course,” he said.

On Wednesday, Flores said the club still had people out on the greens. Although not all the amenities of the club are available, there are still alcoholic beverages for purchase.

“A lot of amenities aren’t open and we’re mainly open for golf. The venue is open for weddings year round and golfers have made things more lively and refreshing … The pro shop is also open with winter items,” he said.

Flores reiterated that the course will remain open every day but Sunday for golf from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“We’ll be open as long as we don’t get more than a couple inches (of snow). Being the only course open in the area is different and we’re trying to build a reputation of being the course that’s open whenever we can be,” he said.