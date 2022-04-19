High winds knock out power; snow forecast revised upward

High winds ahead of a weather front knocked out power to hundreds of residents in the Glens Falls region on Monday evening.

An outage in the Diamond Point area affected 788 customers, according to the National Grid website. Significant numbers of residents were affected in Lake Luzerne, Chester and parts of northern Saratoga County. There were smaller outages scattered throughout the area.

Many were still without power as midnight approached.

Multiple fire departments and police agencies dealt with trees and power lines that were brought down, sometimes blocking roads. There were reports of transformer fires and some traffic lights being knocked out.

Much of the area was under a winter storm warning or a winter weather advisory as a coastal storm approached the area. Snow was expected overnight.

The National Weather Service revised its forecast late Monday night to increase expected snow totals for the storm. The weather service forecast 1-2 inches for Glens Falls, 6-8 inches for North Creek and 12-18 inches for the central Adirondacks.

A steady rain began falling in the city of Glens Falls late in the evening. It was expected to turn to snow sometime after midnight.

