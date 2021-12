The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the greater Capital Region.

The wind speed will be 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph expected, according to the NY-Alert notification system.

The advisory will be in effect from about 5 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. on Sunday.

The strong winds could blow around unsecured objects and down tree limbs and power lines.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0