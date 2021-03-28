High winds expected for Lake George area, northern Saratoga County

High winds are expected for the Lake George area and northern Saratoga County on Monday.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind advisory effective at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph are expected. The advisory will remain in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday.

The high wind could result in downed tree limbs and wires.

Monday’s high temperature will be 46 degrees with a low of 26 degrees. The weather warms up again on Tuesday with sunny skies and a high temperature of 60 degrees.

