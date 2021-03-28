 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High winds expected for Lake George area, northern Saratoga County
0 comments

High winds expected for Lake George area, northern Saratoga County

{{featured_button_text}}

High winds are expected for the Lake George area and northern Saratoga County on Monday.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind advisory effective at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph are expected. The advisory will remain in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday.

The high wind could result in downed tree limbs and wires.

Monday’s high temperature will be 46 degrees with a low of 26 degrees. The weather warms up again on Tuesday with sunny skies and a high temperature of 60 degrees.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

At least four killed by flooding across Nashville

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News