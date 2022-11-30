High winds cause some downed tree limbs, scattered power outages

High winds resulted in some downed tree limbs and wires and scattered power outages on Wednesday night.

One lane of Route 196 was closed in Kingsbury between Farm Way and New Swamp Road because of a downed tree and wires, according to the NY-Alert notification system. The road closure happened just before 5 p.m. The road was fully reopened by 9:30 p.m.

A total of 221 National Grid customers in Washington County were without power as of 9:30 p.m. Power was expected to be restored by 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Warren County had 44 customers without electricity. Power was expected to be back on by midnight.

Thursday’s forecast is for temperatures to reach 38 degrees. There is about 20% chance of rain and snow, according to the National Weather Service. Friday will be mostly sunny with a high of 41 degrees.