High winds cause some damage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Mother Nature paid another visit to the area on Saturday, this time bringing down trees and wires with high winds.

A number of local fire departments were busy with calls for trees across the road or power lines coming down. The reports were scattered throughout the area, with calls coming in Queensbury, Kingsbury, Corinth, Fort Ann and Wilton, among other areas.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office reported that a tree fell into a house at 4 Hadley Place in Hadley. There was no report of injuries.

In Warrensburg, trees were down near McDonald’s off Exit 23. Trees and power lines were also down on Prospect Avenue, according to the Warren/Washington County Fire Wire Facebook page.

This storm comes on the heels of two major storms that blew through the area, one last weekend and another two weeks before that. Like those other two storms, Saturday’s windy condition came around dinnertime, but this one may have caused less damage than the other two.

As of 9 p.m., 828 customers in Saratoga County were without power and 531 customers in Washington County didn’t have electricity, according to National Grid’s company website. Like the damage, the power outages were scattered among several local towns.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 6 Angry 0