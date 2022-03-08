High winds cause power outages

Rain and high winds caused some damage and knocked out power to several locations in the Glens Falls area on Monday night.

National Grid reported numerous power outages throughout the area. As of midnight, 1,757 customers in Lake George, 905 customers in Lake Luzerne and 827 customers in Stony Creek were without power. There were dozens of other power outages affecting a few customers apiece.

The National Weather Service reported strong winds in several locations, including a 49 mph gust in Chestertown and a 46 mph gust in the city of Glens Falls. In Saratoga County, there was a 57 mph wind gust in Ballston Spa.

Local fire departments dealt with several reports of trees, poles or wires that were felled by the weather.

Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties were under a wind advisory until at least 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

