High winds cause damage, power outages

High winds knocked down some trees and power lines and caused a smattering of power outages in the Glens Falls area on Monday evening.

Reports of downed power lines and trees came from a variety of locations, including Queensbury, Lake Luzerne, Granville and Easton.

Several hundred National Grid customers on the west side of Glens Falls lost power for a short time. The streetlight on Broad Street at the city line was knocked out of action and temporary stop signs were put up. The power was restored a short time later.

There were smaller power outages in Fort Ann, Horicon, Lake Luzerne, South Glens Falls, Queensbury and Corinth, according to the National Grid website. Most were limited to a handful of customers, but some were still without electricity as of midnight.

The National Weather Services forecast predicted gusty winds up to 40-50 mph throughout the evening. A wind advisory was in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

