JACKSON — The rescue of nine capsized kayakers who tried to run the Batten Kill despite abnormally high water on Saturday  has prompted another warning about the river's dangers this week.

Above average rain has caused the river to run high all spring, and resulted in two different rescues of kakayers who were knocked from their boats in recent weekends.

The latest incident occurred Saturday, when state forest rangers and Shushan firefighters used swiftwater rescue gear to help nine kayakers who were tossed from their boats by currents in the Shushan area Saturday afternoon.

The kayakers, described as in their teens to early 30s, wound up stranded on an island or clinging to submerged trees while one person floated downriver. All were brought to shore and some were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

The Washington County Department of Public Safety and state Department of Environmental Conservation have warned about swift currents and debris in the water as well as changes to the river's course caused by flooding earlier this year. They advised tubers and kayakers stay off the river until water levels drop.

