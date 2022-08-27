High water history: Whitehall's decades of flooding

WHITEHALL — In 1984, flood waters inside the Skenesborough Museum rose to 30 inches.

“I happen to know, because my inseam is 30 inches, that was the depth of the ice cold water in the museum,” recalled Bob Mowatt. “We carried every possible thing that we could pick up into the upstairs of the museum and were able to rescue most everything in that way. That water was cold.”

The 1984 flood was the last big flood Whitehall folks remember before the August 2020 storms that dumped nearly 6 inches of rain on unsuspecting residents and submerged Whitehall High School underwater.

The storms on Aug. 23, 2020, turned roadways into rivers as flash flooding was reported on Broadway. Hail and strong winds uprooted trees. The village and town offices were flooded. Broadway was under 4-5 feet of water, up to the tops of cars.

Water crept into the Skenesborough Museum again in 2020, Mowatt said.

“Washington County dispatch reported that a large portion of the village was under water. The rain also resulted in flooded basements and road closures in the region,” according to an article in The Post-Star.

The Champlain Canal runs down the center of the village of Whitehall, which lies in the valley between several mountains. Whitehall boasts the last lock on the Champlain Canal before it flows into Lake Champlain.

Two years later, homes and businesses are still facing repairs.

“It was very strange because you have to realize that the flood didn’t come from the canal in 2020,” Mowatt said. “The flood came from the west down off West Mountain.”

A micro-tunnel is supposed to carry water from the base of the mountain to the canal, Mowatt said. But the tunnel couldn’t handle the massive deluge in 2020.

“The thing that makes this a big problem is that we have mountains,” Mowatt said. “And when it rains 6 inches on top of the mountain, those 6 inches gather as they go downward, so what started out as six inches at the top may end up being many, many feet at the bottom.”

Whitehall is at the confluence of the Mettawee River, which brings water from Manchester, Vermont, as well as Mud Creek, which runs parallel to Montcalm Avenue, which is the body of water that backed up in 1984.

The Big Flood of 1977

Whitehall has a long history of flooding. The historical society houses photographs of high water dating back to the 1890s when the harbor looking north to Cooke’s Island flooded, sending lumber piles afloat.

The November 1927 flood immersed Silk Mill No. 2 in high water as well as South Williams Street, North Williams Street and the canal. Silk Mill No. 2 flooded again in the mid-1930s.

Local newspapers covered extensively “The Big Flood of 1977,” which happened on March 14 and flooded the Skenesborough Museum and affected at least 160 Whitehall families.

Water again infiltrated the old silk mill property, known in 1977 as EB Metals.

“The greatest concentration of loss here was at the EB Metals plant on Poultney Street, where damage was estimated in the neighborhood of $4 million,” according to a Whitehall Times article. “The plant was under more than 4 feet of water as the result of the break in the dike on the canal side of the plant.”

The water attained a height exceeded only by the famous November flood of 1927, The Whitehall Times reported. The canal level crested at 119.9 feet, compared with 120.5 feet in 1927. The lake level was 105.5 feet, compared with 105.2 feet in 1927.

“Heights attained March 13, 1936, when high water was coupled with 2- or 3-foot-thick ice, were 119.5 in the canal and 106.6 feet in the lake,” the article said.

Normal heights are 112 feet in the canal and 96.5 feet in the lake, the 1977 article explained.

Water flowed over the top of the gate at Lock 12 as the canal crested.

“This was the first time many Whitehallers can remember water topping the lock,” the article said.

Gov. Hugh Carey declared a state of emergency. Two National Guard battalions arrived to help.

“The barge canal, Mud and Wood creeks and the Mettawee River, were prime sources of flood water,” The Post-Star reported. “Whitehall had an additional setback when the dike between the canal and Mud Creek broke about 10 p.m., letting additional water surge through the village area.”

Only four of the 160 families reporting flood damage had flood insurance, The Whitehall Times reported.

“Flood insurance has been available in the village since April 1975, as this was one of the first villages in the county to qualify for such coverage,” the article states.

Just four days later, 4 inches of snow fell on the flood-torn town.

A photograph of Beth Molinero clutching her suitcase in the back of a rowboat was printed in the March 15, 1977, edition of The Post-Star. Only 9 years old at the time, she recalls being evacuated from her parents’ house on Montcalm Avenue.

“I remember they paddled the canoe right through the living room, right through the big picture window in the living room to get us out,” Molinero said.

She fell getting out of the boat when she made it to dry land, splitting her knee open.

She still has the scar.

“They came and got me out,” she said. “I had my suitcase on my lap. I could just take a few things with me. I had to grab what I could take and put it in my suitcase.”

She was seated in the boat with her brother Neil, her grandfather Claude Perry and family friend Paul Wager. Her brother, Johnny, paddled a canoe behind them.

The flood of 1984

Molinero was in 10th grade when her home flooded a second time in May 1984. She had lost her brother Neil in a car accident in 1980 and her other brother Johnny had just died in an accident as well. She was at his wake when they found out their home was flooding.

She remembered Ernie Tetrault from WRGB-TV Channel 6 was on the scene to interview flood victims and talked to her father, John Molinero, who told the broadcaster, “This is not a good day. Today is my wife’s birthday, I’m burying my second son, and I just lost my house.”

Molinero remembered a big truck from Champlain Beef trudged through the flood waters and pulled up to her home in an effort to save the furniture.

“The oil tank exploded,” Molinero sad. “That’s why we lost the whole house.”

She went to go live with a friend, and her parents moved into her sister’s house across town while the house was stripped down to the studs and repaired.

Mowatt remembered helping evacuate Beth Molinero’s mother, Joyce, in 1984. He paddled a canoe up Montcalm Avenue to South Williams Street and put her in a car.

“The ’84 flood, that was actually in the early spring and it was due to the fact that they had put cofferdams in place to allow them to work on the undershot dam underneath the Black Bridge, which is not there anymore,” Mowatt explained.

At least 100 families had to be evacuated from their homes due to rising waters, and Mayor Larry Varney declared a state of emergency, according to an article in The Post-Star.

After several days of prolonged rain, high waters in Wood Creek and the Champlain Canal triggered Whitehall’s worse flood since 1977, The Whitehall Times reported.

“Houses would be inundated, filled with this, we’re going to call it ‘muddy water,’ and of course, it’s got a lot of effluence in it and of course, fuel oil, when fuel tanks tip over in the cellar,” Mowatt said. “When a cellar floods, the fuel tank is going to float because the oil weighs less than the density of the water.”

Julie Gosselin remembers when her home at 53 Poultney St. flooded. Just 10 years old at the time, she recalls her mother worrying about the water level out back. Her mother started putting furniture upstairs.

A few days later, Gosselin and her brother moved in with their grandmother, where they lived for months. A picture of their flooded home was in The Post-Star on June 1, 1984.

Gosselin recalls the fuel tank floating by outside her house. The water inside her house was almost to the third stair.

“When we were able to go in I noticed a line to the third stair, and I believe that line was there for a long time,” she said. “I’m not sure if my mom never painted over it or what, but for years I remember that line on the third stair being the mark of the big flood.”

Gosselin remembers being scared but also recalls how much fun she had staying with her grandmother, playing video games on her black-and-white television.

Carol Angus had just moved into her home on county Route 12 when she saw water creeping toward her house from the Champlain Canal behind her property and from the creek across the street in front of her home.

It was dance recital time, and Angus recalls riding in a boat to get her daughters and their costumes to the dance recital.

“It came 1 inch from coming in my front door,” Angus said.

It was also her daughter Brenda’s 21st birthday.

“She was 21, and she’s out riding in the boat, and she’s got a six-pack of beer, and she’s asking everybody that goes by in a boat if they want a beer because it’s her birthday,” she said.

Help poured in from the Red Cross, which relocated people displaced from their homes. The ladies auxiliaries of the local fire companies helped feed volunteers.

And 50 inmates from Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Comstock filled sandbags and built dikes throughout the day. The prison also loaned pumps to the village, according to the article.

Whitehall Central School students, who had the day off, helped remove valuable photographs from the town’s Recreation Center.

Mowatt recalled moving items to the second floor of the Skenesborough Museum.

“People just appeared and came into the museum and said, ‘Where do you want this?’ and we just picked up stuff and carried it upstairs,” he said. “They are the nameless, faceless friends whom we all recognize, but in the dark in the museum with flood water that is absolutely ice cold, these people show up, give a hand, leave, and go help someplace else.”

“Situations like that,” he added, “bring people together.”